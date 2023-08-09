XG perform at major music festival, Head In The Clouds LA

305 SHARES Share Tweet

On August 6th, XG performed at Head In The Clouds Los Angeles, a major music festival hosted by 88rising at LA’s Rose Bowl Stadium.

Head In The Clouds is a large-scale music festival that has been held since 2018 in New York, Jakarta, Manila, and Guangzhou. In addition to XG, 37 artists including YOASOBI, JACKSON WANG, ZEDD, RINA SAWAYAMA, and NIKI performed at the LA show.

All members of XG wore LA-inspired cowboy hats and walked out from behind the festival’s huge LED screen to loud cheers from the audience. The tracks “LEFT RIGHT” and “SHOOTING STAR” were performed, with a united audience singing along. The girls closed a phenomenal performance with their latest song “TGIF”, taken from their 1st Mini Album “NEW DNA”, which was released on August 4th.

Additionally, on August 8th, XG posted a video to their social channels which features a collab dance with YOASOBI’s Lilas Ikuta. The video was posted to Tiktok and Instagram and features Jurin, Chisa and Cocona, along with Lilas, dancing to XG’s “TGIF”. The video was recorded at the Head in the Clouds festival in LA, where both XG and Yoasobi performed to huge crowds.

XG are scheduled to also perform at a number of other major festivals, including “KCON LA 2023,” “TGC 2023 A/W,” “88 DEGREES & RISING IN JAKARTA,” “F1 Singapore Fes,” and “Hyperound,” to be held in Abu Dhabi.

XG’s 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ will be released on CD BOX/DIGITAL on Wednesday, September 27.

Head In The Clouds Los Angeles

XG Setlist

MASCARA GRL GVNG LEFT RIGHT SHOOTING STAR TGIF

XG – TGIF (Official Music Video)

https://youtu.be/IPxDgf-g9Kw

XG x YOASOBI Collab

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSL4VwyxK/

XG / TGIF

from XG’s 1st Mini Album

Release Date: Friday August 4, 2023

Streaming/Download

https://XG.lnk.to/TGIF

XG

1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’

Release Date: Wednesday September 27, 2023

CD BOX / DIGITAL

The 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA‘ boldly expresses the notion of being a “new species” unbound by conventions and limitations. The artwork reminiscent of cell division, combined with six entirely new tracks reflecting evolution, culminates in XG’s “NEW DNA” both visually and audibly. This Mini Album acts as a prologue yet stands as the heart of their evolving journey.

XG 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ Special Site

https://xg-newdna.com/

CD BOX Pre-order

https://XG.lnk.to/NEWDNA_CDBOX_preorder

XG

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “MASCARA”. They released their 3rd Single “SHOOTING STAR” on January 25, 2023.

The groups name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XGALX

A global entertainment production company that transmits BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

Through the energy, high quality music and performances created by the strong minds, purity, and teamwork of Gen Z women, the company conveys to young people around the world the message of “Chasing a dream, having the strength to make it come true, and going all the way”.

A New Breed – Breaking Boundaries

A New Breed Breaking Boundaries” is a project that aims to break down conventions and stereotypes, creating new values through creativity, and expressing to young people around the world that they should “listen to their hearts, set their dreams in motion, have the strength to realize them, and go all the way.”

