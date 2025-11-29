DSWD chief takes 4Ps ‘kamustahan’ to Zamboanga City

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian enjoys a light banter with parent leaders and municipal links (MLs) as he checks on the situation of household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) during a ‘kamustahan’ session in Zamboanga City on Friday (November 28).

The ‘kumustahan’ is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for DSWD to interact with 4Ps beneficiaries and get their thoughts on enhancing the program to ensure that it remains responsive and effective in breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty.

During the dialogue, Secretar Gatchalian listened to the feedback and suggestions of the 4Ps municipal links on how to further improve the program’s services. He emphasized that the Department values the thoughts of field workers as they directly engage 4Ps beneficiaries and understand their day-to-day challenges.

Secretary Gatchalian also spoke with three former 4Ps monitored children who showed outstanding achievements. The former 4Ps monitored children were Juvy Patlingrao, magna cum laude graduate and Top 8 in the licensure examination for social workers; Teffany Guevara, former 4Ps exemplary child and licensed professional teacher; and Mudzna Ojaji, a new BS Social Work graduate and board passer.

DSWD officials who also joined the ‘kamustahan’ with the parent leaders and 4Ps links were Undersecretary Edu Punay of the Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG); Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG); and Regional Director Riduan Hadjimuddin Field Office 9 – Zamboanga Peninsula. (KI)