DSWD now on ‘Blue Alert’ for Tropical Depression Basyang

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now on Blue Alert status as its concerned regional Field Offices monitor developments on Tropical Depression (TD) Basyang which is approaching the northeastern Mindanao area.

“The DSWD is now on Blue Alert to monitor the approaching weather disturbance. We have already notified all DSWD Field Offices (FOs) along the track of the tropical cyclone to monitor the situation and coordinate with concerned local government units (LGUs) to ensure that all preparedness for response measures are in place,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Wednesday (February 4).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also DSWD spokesperson, emphasized the readiness of the Department to immediately distribute food items to LGUs that will bear the brunt of TD Basyang.

“Currently, the DSWD has more than 3.5 million family food packs (FFPs) prepositioned in all its hubs, spokes, and last mile warehouses across the country. Of which, the DSWD FO CARAGA maintains more than 186,000 boxes of FFPS, DSWD FO 7 – Central Visayas has over 77,000 boxes of FFPs, while the DSWD FO 8 – Eastern Visayas has more than 161,000 boxes of FFPs,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said the Luzon Disaster Resource Operations Center (LDRC) in Pasay City has more than 672,000 boxes of FFPs, while more than 317,000 boxes of FFPs are stationed at the Visayas Disaster Resource Operations Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City.

Aside from food items, Asst. Secretary Dumlao said the DSWD has over Php3.04 billion Quick Response Fund (QRF) lodged at the DSWD’s Central Office. The QRF can be utilized to cover relief and early recovery operations during disasters and calamities.

The DSWD’s disaster response equipment, including its Mobile Command Centers (MCCs) and Mobile Kitchens, are also on standby in all FOs and are ready for deployment as needed, according to the DRMG asst. secretary.

“As part of the marching orders of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the DSWD will continue to be proactive in its preparedness for response operations to guarantee that no Filipino family will go hungry during times of disasters,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The DSWD spokesperson reminded the public, especially those residing in Mindanao, to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures as TD Basyang might develop into a tropical storm.

“We call on the public to prepare for the possible impacts of Basyang. Maintain your coordination with your LGUs and listen to their announcements for possible pre-emptive evacuation. Rest assured that the DSWD is ready to provide assistance to those who will be affected by the inclement weather,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (AKDL)