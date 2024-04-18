Three US sex offenders barred entry at NAIA – BI

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE more Americans were barred from entering the country due to their record as convicted sex offenders.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that BI officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) intercepted the aliens separately at Terminals 1 and 3 of the NAIA on April 11 and 14, when they arrived and sought admission into the country as tourists.

The first excluded passenger was identified as Edgar Javier Manalansan, 74, who arrived April 11 at the NAIA 3 terminal aboard a Cathay Pacific flight from Hongkong. The US embassy informed the BI that Manalansan was convicted by a court in Illinois for aggravated sexual assault against a 60-year-old woman.

On the same day, Jose Gonzalez, Jr., 64, was denied entry at the NAIA 1 terminal after he arrived aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from New York.

The US government said Gonzalez has been on America’s ‘most wanted list’ since 2015 due to a string of criminal cases, including cocaine possession, theft, grand larceny, loaded weapon possession, kidnapping, and two rape cases on the first degree.

On April 14, BI officers at the NAIA Terminal 1 intercepted and turned away 46-year-old Daniel Nevarez who arrived via a United Airlines flight from Guam.

Nevarez, according to the US government, was convicted by a US court in 2013 on seven counts for the crime of engaging in lewd and lascivious acts against children aged 14 and 15 years.

“They were denied entry after our officers saw that they were put on our alert list for being registered sex offenders in the US, thus they are deemed as excludable aliens under our immigration act which prohibits the entry of aliens convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude,” Tansingco said.

“The passengers were immediately turned back and boarded on the first available flight to their port of origin and I have also directed that they be included in our blacklist and banned from entering the country,” Tansingco added.