DSWD signs MOU with GK, MWFI to strengthen Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday (September 14) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gawad Kalinga (GK) Foundation, and Manila Water Foundation, Inc. (MWFI) to strengthen the implementation of the Philippine Multi-sectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP).

The PMNP is a holistic project that aims to harmonize the delivery of multi-sectoral interventions to reduce stunting of children in targeted localities around the country.

The project is being implemented by the DSWD through the Kapit-bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH).

During the ceremonial signing, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized that the partnership with the two foundations emphasizes the whole-of-nation approach.

“We acknowledge that the Department cannot end hunger and stunting by itself. Whether you are a part on a corporation or an individual, we want to turn to the fight against hunger into a movement wherein all of us are going to take arm and put in our best initiative there is, to once and for all, end the number of stunting,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

“Today is another testimony that we cannot do it on our own. We do not have the monopoly to all the right answer in this fight. Putting Gawad Kalinga and Manila Water Foundation [Inc.] altogether in the PMNP, together with the mobilization of the local government units, we are doing things differently and embrace the whole of nation approach,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Meanwhile, Gawad Kalinga Foundation Executive Director Danilo R. Bercasio expressed his support to the partnership as he emphasized that it is an honor to work alongside the volunteers in the extensive collective effort to provide a better future for the Filipino youth.

“Katuwang ninyo ang Gawad Kalinga sa pagbibigay ng pag-asa lalong-lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar. Isang karangalan na makasama ang mga volunteers sa malawak na bayanihan upang mabigyan nang maayos na kinabukasan ang ating mga kabataan,” GK’s Bercasio said.

The partnership between the DSWD and Gawad Kalinga is rooted in a shared mission to combat hunger and poverty, while simultaneously empowering marginalized communities to take charge of their resources through the spirit of volunteerism.

MWFI President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Victor Emmanuel A. de Dios also signified his full support to the partnership with the DSWD.

“We thank Secretary Rex for considering Manila Water Foundation [Inc.] to join the partnership and embark on this timely project. The foundation has gallant engineers who can bring best practices and innovations in the way we can provide our services. We are eagerly anticipating this platform, a nationwide platform for us to showcase what we can do,” MWFI’s De Dios said.

The MWFI, as the social development arm of the Manila Water Company, Inc., will partner with the DSWD in the implementation of the PMNP by sharing their expertise on sustainable water access, sanitation, and hygiene education programs.

Among the multi-sectoral interventions of the PMNP are enhanced access to clean water, sanitation, improved hygiene practices, early childhood care and development (ECCD) services, and expanded access to nutrition programs for Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4PS) beneficiaries.