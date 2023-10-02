EJ Obiena arrives in Manila with gold

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Champion pole vaulter Ernest John ‘EJ’ Obiena flew in at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday, after winning gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

He was welcomed upon arrival by Philippine sports officials and his family members.

Obiena clinched the Philippines’ first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, handily winning the men’s pole vault finals held on Saturday, September 30,2023.

The win of Obiena, the world’s No. 2 pole vaulter, ended the country’s 29-year medal and 37-year gold drought in the field of athletics, as he clinched his first Asiad championship by posting the new meet’s record, surpassing 5.90 m.