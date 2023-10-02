DSWD supports launching of PH’s 5-year plan of action for senior citizens

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has expressed its full support for the launching of the Philippine Plan of Action for Senior Citizens 2023-2028 (PPASC 2023-2028), which seeks to address the evolving needs and challenges faced by the country’s elderly population.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs Irene B. Dumlao represented Secretary Rex Gatchalian in the soft launching of the 5-year development plan for older persons which was held on Monday (October 2) after the Flag Raising Ceremony at the Mabini Social Hall in Malacanang Palace.

“The lead social protection agency fully supports this initiative, which is very a significant milestone in pursuit of protecting and promoting the wellbeing of the senior citizens,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The 5-year plan aims to create an inclusive and age-friendly society that serves and protects the rights and privileges including the health and well-being of senior citizens across the country.

The plan was developed by the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), key national government agencies, and development partners through several planning activities, workshops, briefings, and a national validation summit.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao said the launch of the PPASC 2023-2028 is very timely as the country is celebrating the Elderly Filipino Week from October 1-7.

“The launch of the plan further emphasized the government’s commitment to elevate the status and welfare of senior citizens in the country,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

The activity was spearheaded by the NCSC, led by Chairman Franklin Quijnao, and was attended by representatives from the WHO, other national government agencies, local government units, non-governmental organizations, civil society groups, and the private sector.