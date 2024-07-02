Four Indians nabbed in Tawi-Tawi for being illegal aliens

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest last June 28 of four Indian men who have been tagged as illegal aliens.

It was learned from BI intelligence division chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. that members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Tawi-Tawi reported monitoring four Indians aboard a vessel. They were identified as Lakhwinder Singh Brar, 30; Parwinder Singh, 21; Sukhraj Singh Dubb, 32; and Jagjit Chohan, 36.

“Our close coordination with government agencies who monitor the country’s vast shorelines is necessary in protecting the Philippines against illegal entrants The partnership between the PCG and the BI is crucial in stopping the attempts of these illegal aliens,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Upon arrival of the said vessel in Bongao, the PCG identified another foreign national, a Malaysian man named Bryan Joel Ng, 25 who was allegedly traveling with a Filipina girlfriend.

During the initial interview of the PCG, all four Indian men were found to have no immigration stamps, while Ng was unable to present his passport.

The PCG immediately reported the matter to BI regional intelligence operating unit IX agents, who proceeded to the site to implement the arrest armed with a mission order signed by Commissioner Norman Tansingco, in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Intelligence Unit 9, PNP Zamboanga City Police Office, and the PNP Intelligence Group.

It was found out that the 4 Indians are blacklisted from the Philippines, and were attempting to enter illegally to circumvent immigration inspections. Meanwhile, Ng is suspected to be involved in trafficking.

All five were arrested and were recommended to be charged for illegal entry, in violation of Section 37(a)(1) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.