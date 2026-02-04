MIAA achieves ISO 9001:2015 QMS Certification

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines (left) and his team led by public affairs office head Ma. Connie Bungag (right) as he announced passing of ISO certification. (JERRY S. TAN)

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines (left) and his team led by public affairs office head Ma. Connie Bungag (right) as he announced passing of ISO certification. (JERRY S. TAN)

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eric Jose Ines announced that the authority has successfully passed the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Certification (External) Audit, marking another significant milestone in its continuing efforts to strengthen organizational excellence and service quality in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

He said that the certification audit was conducted by Certification Partner Global (CPG) Inc. on November 7 and 24, 2025, following a comprehensive assessment of MIAA’s quality management systems and processes.

According to Ines, “Achieving the certification underscores MIAA’s resilience and institutional commitment to quality, efficiency, transparency and continuous improvement. The milestone was realized through the collective dedication of MIAA officers and employees with the able support from Top Management and guidance from the Authority’s ISO Consultant.”

He added: “This achievement reflects the dedication and teamwork of the entire MIAA family. Passing the ISO 9001:2015 certification reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement and to strengthening our regulatory oversight.”

In a ceremony, the ISO 9001:2015 QMS Certificate (Plaque) was formally conferred by CPG Inc. General Manager Ms. Melanie Olbita, together with MIAA’s ISO Consultant, Mr. Kenneth Benedicto during the MIAA’s February flag raising ceremony – fittingly observed as Love Month.

As several members of the Airport Police Department (APD) were also recognized for their swift action and diligence in responding to incidents happening within the airport complex, Ines said it is worth mentioning the APD’s role in thwarting and solving bribery and swindling attempts, enforcement of prevailing rules on colorum operations, prevention of theft and pilferage, recovery of high-value items and other such cases that require investigative assistance, stressing how their efforts were not left unnoticed by grateful passengers who they have helped in the process.

Ines assured that the MIAA reaffirms its commitment to sustain the gains achieved under the ISO 9001:2015 certification and to further enhance its management systems in line with international best practices.