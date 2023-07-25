NOLCOM ramps up readiness for typhoon ‘Egay’

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) alongside the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) and the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) is preparing for the imminent threat of typhoon “Egay” may bring to Northern and Central Luzon.

Egay is forecasted to make landfall in Cagayan or Batanes between late evening Tuesday, July 25, and Wednesday afternoon, July 26., and is believed to bring strong winds and a large amount of rainfall as it is still tarrying in the waters maintaining its strength, with maximum winds of 150 km/ h.

“I already had alerted all our forces (Army, Navy, and Airforce including their Reservists) to be on standby and are now in a position to perform Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Operations (HADRO) with their military assets and resources which are ready for use if the need arises. Our Joint Task Forces has organic Disaster Response Units that are ready to be deployed in times of calamities”, said LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander, NOLCOM.

“We stand ready to confront the potential impact of Typhoon Egay. We are fully prepared to collaborate with local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure a coordinated and effective response to any disaster that may unfold,” LTGEN BUCA added.

“I further urge the residents and communities in potentially affected areas to remain vigilant and stay prepared for any emergency. Citizens are advised to adhere to guidelines issued by local disaster management agencies and to evacuate promptly if necessary, prioritizing their safety and well-being”, the NOLCOM Commander barred.

NOLCOM is working hand in hand with the RDRRMC, OCD, and other stakeholders in preparing measures and contingency plans for the imminent threats of typhoon “Egay”. NOLCOM is ready and on standby to extend assistance like disaster response and relief work, with their objective of minimizing the damage this forthcoming typhoon may bring, staying true to its mandate of safeguarding the well-being of the people in its area of responsibility.