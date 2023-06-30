P&G Philippines “Leads with Love” as platinum sponsor at 2023 Pride March

Over 400 P&G employees and their families and friends participated in the 2023 Pride March and Festival at the Quezon City Memorial Circle

[Manila, Philippines] – Procter & Gamble (P&G) Philippines, the multinational consumer goods company behind brands like Safeguard, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Ariel, Tide, and Oral-B, demonstrated its unwavering commitment to equality and inclusion as the Platinum Sponsor of Pride March 2023, held at Quezon Memorial Circle on June 24th.

This marks the second time P&G sponsors Manila Pride. Under the theme “Lead with Love,” the company’s leaders, employees, families, and friends proudly celebrate its LGBTQ+ employees and allies by marching alongside the LGBTQ+ community.

Jea Bocaling, P&G’s Senior Director for Global People Mobility Services delivered P&G’s solidarity speech.

“P&G’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community is grounded in our mission to create a workplace and a world where Equality and inclusion are achievable for all,” said Bocaling.

As a platinum sponsor for Pride, P&G also activated its brands via providing booths with engaging activities, including face painting by Olay and a mini salon by Pantene. Pride march attendees also received products and merchandise from P&G.

“P&G actively supports the LGBTQ+ community through partnerships and programs that advance equity, equality, and inclusion, and Pride March is one way we show our solidarity,” says Amandeep Singh, Chief Financial Officer at P&G Philippines and Executive Sponsor of GABLE, (Gay, Ally, Bisexual, and Lesbian Employees), an employee-led affinity group for LGBTQ+ employees and allies.

P&G’s commitment to fostering a culture of respect and growth is exemplified through initiatives like GABLE, which offers safe spaces for LGBTQ+ employees to further representation, inclusion, learning, and support. GABLE organizes educational events and seminars that empower employees to develop a workplace where everyone can be their most authentic selves at work.

P&G GABLE also organized a sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression (SOGIE) training for all P&G employees to foster more education, understanding, and inclusion in the workplace. Aside from re-introducing P&G’s efforts to support and represent the LGBTQ+ community through its brands, the training also aims to further educate P&G employees on what SOGIE is and how to respectfully engage with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In line with promoting equality and inclusion, P&G’s industry-leading “Share the Care” parental leave policy offers all parents regardless of gender, sexual identity, and orientation a minimum of 8 weeks of fully paid leave, enabling them to care for and bond with their biological or adopted children.

For thirty years, P&G has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ inclusion, becoming one of the earliest Fortune 500 companies to incorporate sexual orientation in its diversity statement and actions. In line with this commitment, P&G Philippines takes pride in championing LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion, ensuring authentic representation of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression within and beyond the organization.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands. Fostering equality and inclusion, supporting our communities and protecting the planet are embedded in how we do business. We believe we have a responsibility to make the world better — through the products we create and the positive impact our brands and Company can have. P&G’s portfolio includes Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

