Aboitiz recognized for gender equality action by the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment

WORKPLACE GENDER EQUALITY. An incredible honor to be recognized by the Philippine Business Council for Women Empowerment (PBCWE). In photo (from left): AEV AVP for Sustainability Mirabel Perez, LIMA Land HR Officer Myzel Plata, Aboitiz InfraCapital Reputation Management Head Arline Adeva, PBCWE Program Manager Amor Curaming, AEV Sustainability Manager Yhol Colegado, AEV Learning and Development Officer Crisia Llante, AEV Talent Optimization and Engagement Officer Mabelle Santos, AboitizPower Reputation Governance and Optimization Sustainability Specialist Geena Bania, AboitizPower Corporate Affairs Sustainability Specialist Carleen Olap, and AboitizPower Governance Manager of HR Total Rewards, Systems, and Analytics Maharany Carin.

WORKPLACE GENDER EQUALITY. An incredible honor to be recognized by the Philippine Business Council for Women Empowerment (PBCWE). In photo (from left): AEV AVP for Sustainability Mirabel Perez, LIMA Land HR Officer Myzel Plata, Aboitiz InfraCapital Reputation Management Head Arline Adeva, PBCWE Program Manager Amor Curaming, AEV Sustainability Manager Yhol Colegado, AEV Learning and Development Officer Crisia Llante, AEV Talent Optimization and Engagement Officer Mabelle Santos, AboitizPower Reputation Governance and Optimization Sustainability Specialist Geena Bania, AboitizPower Corporate Affairs Sustainability Specialist Carleen Olap, and AboitizPower Governance Manager of HR Total Rewards, Systems, and Analytics Maharany Carin.

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) proudly received recognition during the recent Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE) General Membership Meeting for its successful completion of the Gender Equality Assessment Results and Strategies (GEARS) Action Commitments.

The event took place on Wednesday, June 21, at the Atrium at Enderun in Taguig City, gathering industry leaders, influencers, and trendsetters committed to fostering gender equality in the workplace. Established in 2017, PBCWE collaborates with prominent companies such as AEV to drive positive change and empower women across various industries.

Central to the mission of PBCWE is assisting organizations in collecting data and establishing benchmarks related to gender equality within their respective workplaces. Through policy reform, capacity-building initiatives, and engagement efforts, PBCWE helps companies overcome barriers hindering the attainment of gender equality goals. A flagship tool developed by PBCWE, the GEARS aids companies in evaluating and enhancing their workplace gender equality strategies. It focuses on twelve key areas, including leadership, pay equity, and flexible work arrangements, as well as LGBT inclusion at work.

“The assessment confirmed that AEV had a strong vision for workplace gender equality, with a priority placed on continuously improving policies, business processes, and initiatives for a safe, engaged, and inclusive workplace,” read the PBCWE GEARS.

Following the initial assessment, AEV and PBCWE worked together to break down the next steps into action commitments emphasizing the strategic alignment of gender equality and business priorities, and leadership and accountability.

The recent recognition found that AEV successfully implemented all action commitments, reaffirming its position as a corporate leader in the space of workplace gender equality. According to the PBCWE, the progress of AEV has resulted in enhanced workplace gender equality understanding and engagement among team members, and improved accountability of team leaders in promoting policies and targets that align with the companies’ commitment. Aboitiz has also reviewed its hiring and job evaluation processes and adopted an anti-discriminatory policy.

This noteworthy achievement of AEV demonstrates its unwavering commitment to championing gender equality and fostering an inclusive work environment. As a member of PBCWE, AEV influences its own network and inspires its peers, partners, and supply chain to support the sustained entry, retention, and advancement of women in the workplace. Their involvement in PBCWE exemplifies its dedication to societal progress and its recognition of the transformative power of gender equality.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the public holding company of the Aboitiz Group with major investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and data science and artificial intelligence. Today, AEV is recognized as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently cited for its commitment to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility. With five generations of Aboitiz Group business success behind it, AEV continues to drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities.

The Aboitiz Group is a member of the Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees and helps champion the Philippines’ sustainability initiatives on an international level through policies, advocacies, and initiatives that align with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The company has also launched its #OneAboitizSustainability Framework which aims to transform its life-essential businesses into having improved sustainable practices and a positive impact on the environment and society.

To know more about the #OneAboitizSustainability programs, please visit https://sustainability.aboitiz.com/.