PNHRS unveils updated six-year national health research agenda

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The updated National Unified Health Research Agenda (NUHRA) for 2023 to 2028 was launched during the opening ceremonies of the Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS) week celebration at the Summit Hotel, Tacloban City last 10 August 2023.

Covering a six-year period, the NUHRA provides focus and direction to health research and development initiatives in the country. In his speech, PNHRS lead coordinator Dr. Jaime C. Montoya emphasized how the agenda “is crucial in advancing health as it provides a clear direction for research and development and guides better decision-making of health research generators, funders, and end-users.”

Spearheaded by the PNHRS Research Agenda Management Committee (RAMC), the development of the updated document is born from 17 regional consultations, and involves inputs from a variety of research stakeholders.

According to Dr. Montoya, the consultations serve as opportunities for research stakeholders to participate in government policy and decision-making. “This also meant developing the new agenda through the inputs of regional research stakeholders to ensure its relevance to their local context,” he said.

From these consultations, a total of 170 health research priorities were identified and consolidated into themes and sub-themes. The main themes under the updated NUHRA are as follows:

Disease management;

Halal in health;

Health security, emergency, and disaster risk management;

Health technology and innovation;

Health of vulnerable populations;

Health promotion;

Health systems strengthening towards UHC;

Maternal, newborn, and child health;

Mental health;

Nutrition and food security; and

Sexual and reproductive health.

These themes will guide health research efforts in the country from 2023 to 2028.

For details on the NUHRA 2023 to 2028, visit pchrd.dost.gov.ph or healthresearch.ph.