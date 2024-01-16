TCSHS team wins big in MakeX Robotics World Championship Competition

277 SHARES Share Tweet

TUGUEGARAO City Science High School (TCSHS) Robotics team garnered third place in the MakeX robotics challenge category held in Yantai, China, last December 8–11, 2023.

The team demonstrated exceptional talent and innovation on the global stage, according to school officials. The international robotics competition was joined by more than 30 countries around the globe to promote multidisciplinary learning in the fields of science and technology.

The team is composed of Ezekiel Delos Santos, Aaron Malabad and Tyrone Gabrielle Pangilinan, mentored by their coach, Ronevir Dulin.

The team brought home the Best Cultural Award. TCSHS is one of the beneficiaries of the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program project of Department of science and Technology (DOST) Region 2, “Advancing Classroom-Based Collaboration and Enhancing Laboratory Equipment through the Provision of Robotics and Technological Equipment to Science-Oriented Students,” simply known as ACCELERATES.

This groundbreaking initiative of the agency, in partnership with the local government unit of Tuguegarao City, aims to upgrade laboratories through robotic kits and other equipment to empower science-oriented students by enhancing classroom-based collaboration and laboratory experiences through advanced technology.

The school officials congratulated Tuguegarao City Science High School Robotics team for bringing pride to the Philippines and representing Region 02 in the international arena.