The lasting imprints of Manong Johnny and Rosa Rosal

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippines has lost two of its most iconic figures: Juan Ponce Enrile (JPE or Manong Johnny), the legendary political survivor, and Rosa Rosal, the beloved actress-turned-humanitarian. Their demise invites reflection on their memorable lives and how their legacies might inspire young Filipinos.

JPE, who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 13, at age 101, was not simply a man of power. He was a man shaped by power’s perils. He made choices that wounded the nation, and also choices that helped it recover. He carried insider knowledge of authoritarianism and democracy, and late in life spoke of offering his “institutional memory” to younger leaders.

His career spanned more than half a century, serving within eight presidencies in roles that included justice secretary, defense minister, senator, and even Senate President. When he first became senator, he was the odd one out, being the lone member of the minority. But those in the majority greatly benefited from his insights. In plenary debates, he could argue both the letter and spirit of legislation with clarity and force.

The Senate restored in 1987 was fragile — a young institution emerging from a toppled authoritarian regime and struggling to fulfill its role in a reborn democracy. Days after JPE assumed office as senator, he was briefly detained over allegations of involvement in a coup attempt against then President Cory Aquino, but the lack of evidence led to his release. The episode showed how turbulent those years were and how delicate the task of rebuilding democracy was.

But his performance as senator was formidable. Observers and colleagues, including those who disagreed with him, often noted his ability to dissect arguments with precision, expose contradictions in proposed laws, and frame debates through historical context. His relentless work ethic and diligence served him well as he continued as senator for four terms, eventually becoming Senate President.

JPE’s intellect and discipline were unquestioned. His rise from poverty (he had once been a houseboy) to Harvard-educated statesman is deeply inspiring, as it embodies the Filipino aspiration to reach the pinnacle of success through sheer diligence.

JPE’s legacy is deeply paradoxical. He was a chief architect of the martial law regime of Marcos Sr., serving as his defense chief during its darkest period. After years as a trusted enforcer, he broke away, citing moral and political disillusionment. His dramatic defection galvanized civilian courage to rise up against oppression and marked a turning point in Philippine history.

For young Filipinos, what does Enrile’s life teach us? First, that persistence matters. His ability to navigate shifting political tides, survive controversies, and stay relevant across generations speaks of a relentless drive. Second, his story underscores the importance of critical awareness: he helped build and maintain an authoritarian regime, yet helped dismantle it. It is a reminder that leaders can change course; legacies are seldom purely heroic or purely villainous.

Just two days after Enrile’s passing, Rosa Rosal died on Nov. 15, at age 97. Born Florence Lansang Danon, she rose to fame in the Golden Age of Philippine cinema, starring in classics like Anak Dalita, Badjao, and Biyaya ng Lupa. But it was her work off-screen that truly defined her: she became a humanitarian and one of the most trusted personalities in the country.

Rosal served on the board of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for decades. PRC chairman Dick Gordon described her as a “devoted and iconic volunteer whose life was defined by compassion and unwavering service.” He added that her tireless advocacy “helped create a national consciousness for voluntary blood donation, inspiring countless Filipinos to give the gift of life.”

In helping institutionalize blood donation in the country, she personally recruited donors at a time when stigma and fear kept most Filipinos away from the needle. She was known for her late-night visits to hospitals, checking on indigent patients, comforting abandoned infants, and persuading hesitant donors. For her quiet yet heroic efforts, Rosal received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1999, the highest honor for public service in Asia, and the Order of the Golden Heart (Grand Cross) in 2006.

Young Filipinos today can look at Rosa Rosal and learn that true impact is often humble and quiet. Her legacy teaches that celebrity is not merely a platform for self-glorification, but a call to serve. She showed that one doesn’t need political power to make meaningful change; simply lending one’s time and lifting the vulnerable can go a long way.

Taken together, Enrile and Rosal represent two very different strands of public service experience, and both offer lessons for Filipino youth. Their legacies may be framed as power and influence versus service and compassion. Enrile’s life illustrates how power can be wielded, sustained, lost, and redirected for the common good. Rosal’s life reminds us that influence need not come from public office — it can come from service, empathy, and sacrifice.

Email: [email protected]