Home>News>Metro>Three fire incidents recorded in Manila within 24-hour period
Metro

Three fire incidents recorded in Manila within 24-hour period

Itchie G. Cabayan16
BFP Logo

IN just a matter of 24 hours, three fires hit three separate areas in Manila. No one was reported killed or harmed.

According to the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the first fire hit a two-storey residential house at 11:38 a.m. on Guidote Street in Sampaloc, Manila.

It reportedly began from a house owned by a doctor who told probers that he smelled lit candle coming from the back of the house. When he checked, there was already a fire there.

The second fire began at a store on Palawan Street in Mindanao, Balic-Balic, Sampaloc. It took place at 10:54 p.m. and was contained at 12:22 a.m.

Meanwhile, the third fire happened in a residential area on Sagrada Familia in Sta. Ana, Manila, at 12:29 p.m. The fire was contained at 12:38 p.m.

Arson probers are yet to establish what caused the said fires and the estimated damage to property such fires left.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Metro

P61K shabu seized from MNC caretaker

Itchie G. Cabayan
MANILA Police District (MPD) operatives arrested a caretaker at the Manila North Cemetery (MNC) said to be also engaged in
DSWD Logo 2 - Official
Provincial

DSWD holds crash course on camp coordination and management in Negros Occidental

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office 6-Western Visayas conducted crash courses on Camp Coordination and Camp
Rolando Dy vs Slobodan Maksimović
Other Sports

Rolando Dy Battles Slobodan Maksimovic in Brave CF 56 Main Event

Journal Online
Seef District, Bahrain - After a groundbreaking year that saw BRAVE Combat Federation hold multiple live events in Europe and
Antonia Loyzaga
Miscellaneous

Loyzaga calls for end to gender inequality in mining sector

Journal Online
Environment Secretary Antonia Loyzaga has underscored the need for the mining sector to prioritize actions to end gender inequality as