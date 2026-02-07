Three fire incidents recorded in Manila within 24-hour period

249 SHARES Share Tweet

IN just a matter of 24 hours, three fires hit three separate areas in Manila. No one was reported killed or harmed.

According to the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the first fire hit a two-storey residential house at 11:38 a.m. on Guidote Street in Sampaloc, Manila.

It reportedly began from a house owned by a doctor who told probers that he smelled lit candle coming from the back of the house. When he checked, there was already a fire there.

The second fire began at a store on Palawan Street in Mindanao, Balic-Balic, Sampaloc. It took place at 10:54 p.m. and was contained at 12:22 a.m.

Meanwhile, the third fire happened in a residential area on Sagrada Familia in Sta. Ana, Manila, at 12:29 p.m. The fire was contained at 12:38 p.m.

Arson probers are yet to establish what caused the said fires and the estimated damage to property such fires left.