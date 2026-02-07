BI-FSU nabs Taiwanese fugitive in Pasay

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A Taiwanese fugitive was arrested by operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) during an enforcement operation conducted in Pasay City as part of the government’s intensified campaign against immigration violators and foreign fugitives.

BI-Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) chief Rendel Ryan Sy said that in the first operation, agents of the FSU, in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation–Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-OTCD), arrested Chien Wen-Chieh, 33, a Taiwanese national, along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City on the evening of January 28.

Chien was apprehended pursuant to a duly-issued mission order following official communication from Taiwanese authorities, which identified him as a fugitive from justice.

Sy said that based on records, Chien is the subject of an arrest warrant issued on August 31, 2023 by the Taiwan Miaoli District Prosecutor’s Office for theft.

Meantime, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that based on the BI database verification made, Chien last entered the Philippines in 2023 as a temporary visitor but failed to extend or convert his visa, rendering him an overstaying and undesirable alien.

His continued presence posed a risk to public safety and security, said Sandoval, adding that Chien was committed to the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility while facing deportation proceedings.