Home>News>BI-FSU nabs Taiwanese fugitive in Pasay
News

BI-FSU nabs Taiwanese fugitive in Pasay

Itchie G. Cabayan14
Chien Wen-Chieh

A Taiwanese fugitive was arrested by operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) during an enforcement operation conducted in Pasay City as part of the government’s intensified campaign against immigration violators and foreign fugitives.

BI-Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) chief Rendel Ryan Sy said that in the first operation, agents of the FSU, in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation–Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-OTCD), arrested Chien Wen-Chieh, 33, a Taiwanese national, along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City on the evening of January 28.

Chien was apprehended pursuant to a duly-issued mission order following official communication from Taiwanese authorities, which identified him as a fugitive from justice.

Sy said that based on records, Chien is the subject of an arrest warrant issued on August 31, 2023 by the Taiwan Miaoli District Prosecutor’s Office for theft.

Meantime, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that based on the BI database verification made, Chien last entered the Philippines in 2023 as a temporary visitor but failed to extend or convert his visa, rendering him an overstaying and undesirable alien.

His continued presence posed a risk to public safety and security, said Sandoval, adding that Chien was committed to the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility while facing deportation proceedings.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

BI bars ‘wanted’ Taiwanese at NAIA 3

Itchie G. Cabayan
A Taiwanese woman wanted for negligence resulting to injury was barred from entering the Philippines. Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers
Bureau of Immigration Logo
News

BI nabs two more suspects in controversial Japanese ‘Luffy’ case

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of two more suspects in the Japanese ‘Luffy’ case. According to BI
Badreldin Elzaki Ibrahim El Habbib
News

BI intel operatives nab notorious Sudanese involved in human organ trafficking

Itchie G. Cabayan
A Sudanese man allegedly involved in human organ trafficking was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) intelligence division operatives under
Dana Sandoval
BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

BI barred 124 rude aliens in 2024

Itchie G. Cabayan
A TOTAL of 124 aliens were barred by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) from entering the country last year, for