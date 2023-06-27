ABAC Brings Together Experts to Explore Nuclear Energy for Sustainable Growth

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Sign up at the registration link (https://aboitiz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5iux6eLOQ7uR8JZhff7uPQ#/registration) and join enlightening discussions about the crucial role of nuclear energy and emerging technologies in APEC in driving sustainable growth.

ABAC Philippines and ABAC Canada to convene a virtual roundtable on June 30, entitled ‘Powering the Future: Exploring Nuclear Energy and Emerging Technologies in APEC.’ It aims to delve into the pivotal role of nuclear energy in driving sustainable growth and facilitate the exchange of invaluable expertise and best practices among participants. By bringing together experts and resource speakers from various fields, the roundtable aims to foster insightful discussions on the potential of nuclear energy and emerging technologies in driving a sustainable future.

Philippines’ Department of Energy Secretary Jose “Popo” Lotilla will keynote the event, and the roundtable discussions will be participated in by Emmanuel V. Rubio, President and CEO of AboitizPower; Prof. Dr. Ir. Anhar Riza Antariksawan, Main Expert Researcher at the Research Organization on Nuclear Energy at the Indonesia National Research and Innovation Agency; Congressman Mark Cojuangco of Pangasinan; Dr. Ken Nakajima, Professor Emeritus from the Institute for Integrated Radiation and Nuclear Science at Kyoto University, Ms. Julianne den Decker, Senior Vice President of Major Projects at CANDU Energy; and Mr. Svyatoslav V. Pikh, Head of Department at ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation in The Russian Federation and among others.

Opening the event are Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, member of ABAC Philippines and Vice Chair of the ABAC Sustainable Growth Working Group, and Jan De Silva, Chair of ABAC Digital Innovation Working Group and President and CEO of Toronto Region Board of Trade. Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ FVP and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar will host the event, while discussions will be moderated by Ruth Yu-Owen, Vice-President of The Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance and co-founder of Connected Women.

“This event is a meeting of minds and a gathering of insights, expertise, and vision on nuclear energy; which has the potential to unlock some valuable solutions for a sustainable future. In the end, it’s not about what energy can do for us today, but how it can shape a world of growth and opportunity for future generations,” said Aboitiz.

“The transition to a low carbon future is expected to be the largest economic transition in history. The energy transition is forecasted to drive 50% of the economic transition. As one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, APEC is now responsible for 68% of global energy-related CO2 emissions. Nuclear energy offers an at-scale solution as economies move to decarbonize and boost energy security,” said De Silva.

The discussion will promote a holistic comprehension of nuclear power’s potential benefits and challenges, focusing on its integration into the sustainable development agenda of APEC member countries. By facilitating collaboration and knowledge-sharing among participants, the event seeks to explore methods to encourage sustainable and dependable energy sources while simultaneously tackling the urgent matter of lowering carbon emissions.

During the second ABAC meeting in Brunei Darussalam last April 27-30, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) endorsed ABAC Philippines’ two key sustainability initiatives, including the exploration of the viability of nuclear energy through small modular reactors (SMR) and emerging technology as a zero-carbon energy source.

“In pursuing an equitable future for the APEC region, we must embrace diversification of sources. Relying solely on a few energy sources is no longer sufficient. We need to explore a variety of clean technologies, including nuclear energy, with an open mind to ensure a sustainable and inclusive path towards economic growth,” Philippine Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

Through this groundbreaking initiative, the ABAC Philippines and ABAC Canada underscore APEC nations’ commitment to harnessing the potential of nuclear energy and emerging technologies for sustainable growth. As the world grapples with the complexities of energy transition, the roundtable is a crucial platform for fostering dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange among experts, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Discover the potential of emerging technologies and collaborate with industry leaders, policymakers, and experts as we pave the way for a greener tomorrow. Register now by signing up at the registration link and be part of insightful discussions on the pivotal role of nuclear energy in promoting sustainable growth.

About ABAC Philippines

APEC Leaders, in 1995, established the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) tasked to provide a private sector perspective towards achieving free and open trade and investments in the Asia Pacific region (Bogor goals). In 2020, Leaders adopted the Putrajaya Vision, for an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all our people and future generations.

The Council had its first meeting and dialogue with the Leaders in 1996 when the Philippines first chaired APEC. Ambassador Roberto Romulo of the Philippines served as ABAC’s founding chairman.

Every year, ABAC submits a Report to APEC Leaders which outlines key recommendations focused on regional economic integration. ABAC also engages with Ministers, especially those responsible for Trade, Finance, SME, Energy, Food Security, Health, and Women to address urgent challenges.

ABAC Members representing the Philippines are Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, Tomas Alcantara, Chair of ABAC Philippines, Joanne de Asis, Globe Capital Partners LLC Chairperson, Francis Chua, Founding Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, Philippines (ICCP), and Liveable Cities Challenge Chairman Guillermo Luz.