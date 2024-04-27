Cua hails decrease in country’s index crimes volume

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua believes that the country can continue to make great strides in preventing crime in communities.

This, after the Department of Interior and Local Government announced that the index crime volume in the Philippines decreased by 63.59 percent –from 196,519 between July 1, 2016 and April 21, 2018 to 71,544 between July 1, 2022 and April 21, 2024.

The DILG also noted a decline in the average monthly crime rate for the same periods from 21.92 to 15.04 percent.

“First of all, congratulations to the present administration led by Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. for this significant decline in our index crime rate. People in our communities now feel safer because of efforts to prevent crime,” Cua said.

“I believe that with the continued convergence of government and other stakeholders we can continue to make great strides in ensuring safety, peace, and order in our communities,” Cua added.

According to the DILG, focus crimes such as theft, physical injury, robbery, rape, murder, carnapping and homicide have also decreased from 196,420 to 71,133 or 63.79 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, non-index crime volume fell from 345,398 from July 1, 2016 to April 21, 2018 to 300,257 from July 1, 2022 to April 21, 2024.

Index crimes are classified as crimes against persons and property, while other illegal acts that violate special laws or local ordinances are classified as non-index.

The DILG also reported that from Jan. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded a total crime clearance efficiency of 98.88 percent and a total crime solution efficiency of 82.69 percent.

“Nakikita natin sa pagbaba ng crime incidence sa bansa na epektibo ang pagtutulungan hindi lang ng iba’t ibang ahensya, kundi pati ng ibang institusyon at maging mga mamamayan mismo sa pagpigil nito. This massive decrease is a collective victory for all of us,” Cua said.

He added that programs such as the Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay (RPSB), where police personnel are immersed in communities so they learn about communities’ problems firsthand, would also help further lessen the occurrence of crime.

“Besides helping deter crim programs such as the RPSB will also help in restoring the people’s trust in our authorities, as they see officers being proactive members of the community helping not only in keeping peace and order but also in other community activities,” the governor said.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.