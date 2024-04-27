443 SHARES Share Tweet

The final batch of concrete mix has been successfully poured by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in its 561-meter Flyover No. 1 project component of the Arterial Road (Plaridel) Bypass Project – Phase 3 in Balagtas, Bulacan.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain led on Thursday, April 25, 2028 the topping off ceremony which is a pivotal moment in the construction of the four (4) lane overpass structure that will bring immense importance in alleviating traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, improve the overall transportation infrastructure, and provide support to various booming industries in the Province of Bulacan.

The momentous occasion for the final concrete pouring activity at the flyover was also witnessed by Unified Project Management Office – Roads Management Cluster 1 (UPMO-RMC 1) Project Director Benjamin A. Bautista, Stakeholders Relations Service (SRS) Director Randy R. Del Rosario, and Bulacan 1st District Engineer Henry Alcantara.

The ceremonial topping off of the flyover project underscores the power of collective action by DPWH officials and engineers, the contractor and consultant, construction workers, and local stakeholders in shaping the built environment and driving progress.

Funded under Official Development Assistance through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project which will benefit about 15,000 motorists per day is being implemented by the UPMO-RMC 1.

In his report to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, Senior Undersecretary Sadain said that the next phase of the flyover project will involve finishing touches and preparations for the official opening ceremony within this second quarter of 2024.

With unwavering determination to bring this project to fruition, DPWH will continue to work towards Bagong Pilipinas by enhancing the quality of life and promoting economic development.

Flyover # 1 has a Main Bridge of 283.10 meters and approaches of 138.66 and 139.38 meters with a concrete median barrier and solar LED streetlights.

The entire Arterial Road Bypass Project – Phase 3, which covers the construction of additional two (2) lanes consisting of four (4) packages with alignment totaling to 22.46 kilometers, is about 90 percent overall complete. It runs from Barangay Borol, Balagtas along NLEX and ends in Barangay Maasim, San Rafael, Bulacan.

With construction reaching its final stages, motorists can soon expect smoother, more efficient journeys across towns in the eastern part of Bulacan towards Nueva Ecija.