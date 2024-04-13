Aboitiz Group leverages synergy in major Aboitiz Construction projects

SYNERGY IN ABOITIZ. Aboitiz Construction plays a key role within the Aboitiz Group by undertaking various projects that highlight the Group's collaborative efforts towards sustainable business growth. In the photo is the LIMA Block 9-2 where Aboitiz Construction is leading the industrial expansion of a 57-hectare lot in Batangas.

SYNERGY IN ABOITIZ. Aboitiz Construction plays a key role within the Aboitiz Group by undertaking various projects that highlight the Group's collaborative efforts towards sustainable business growth. In the photo is the LIMA Block 9-2 where Aboitiz Construction is leading the industrial expansion of a 57-hectare lot in Batangas.

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz Construction has been selected to undertake various construction and maintenance projects within the Aboitiz Group. Leveraging the firm’s expertise and proven track record in the construction industry, it complements the expansion requirements of the Aboitiz business units.

With Aboitiz Construction’s Quadruple A certification, it is well positioned to explore new business opportunities, attract more clients, and steadfastly pursue its mission of building a better future for a better Philippines.

“We are confident that with our experience and growing capacities, we can complement the needs of the Aboitiz Group. Our commitment to execution excellence and innovation ensures that we do not only meet but exceed expectations, contributing significantly to the Group’s success and objectives,” said Aboitiz Construction’s Director, President, and Chairman Anton Mari G. Perdices.

Showcasing its broad capabilities and expertise in the field of industrial maintenance, Aboitiz Construction has recently marked a year of significant accomplishments.

After the inauguration of the bulk water supply project of Davao City Water District and its partner Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., a business under Aboitiz InfraCapital, Aboitiz Construction won a new contract to help maintain Apo Agua’s facilities, boosting water infrastructure development.

Aboitiz Construction is set to manage maintenance for Apo Agua’s water treatment plant over the next three years. Last year, Aboitiz Construction got its first contract with Apo Agua to handle preventive maintenance for a water pipeline network and its components, marking the start of their collaboration.

Also, the firm executed comprehensive waterproofing at Aboitiz InfraCapital’s Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 1. Moreover, Aboitiz Construction has expanded its portfolio through a three-year contract to provide maintenance services for Aboitiz Power Corporation’s subsidiaries, Therma Visayas, Inc. and Therma South, Inc., further cementing its position as a leader in the industrial maintenance sector.

For the light industry sector, Aboitiz Construction is completing a land development project on a 72.2-hectare land in LIMA Estate in Batangas. Upon completion, this project will facilitate the integration of new businesses into the area, fostering the creation of thousands of job opportunities for local communities.

Aboitiz Construction is the reliable contractor entrusted with the site development requirements of LIMA Estate. Notably, the company is spearheading one of the largest projects within the estate: the industrial expansion of a 57-hectare lot at Block 9-2, employing cutting-edge technology for enhanced efficiency and precision of work activities.

Following Aboitiz InfraCapital’s strategic acquisition of 200 hectares in Tarlac City, Aboitiz Construction is set to undertake comprehensive land development activities this year. This initiative aims to transform the area into a thriving economic zone in Central Luzon, laying the groundwork for enhanced economic growth and development in the region.

Last year, Aboitiz Construction sealed a deal with Aboitiz Land, the real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group, to conduct site development works for The Villages at Lipa-Meadow Village in LIMA Estate, Batangas. Scheduled to be completed in June 2024, the 11.7-hectare project will be hiring close to a hundred manpower at peak, mostly local hires if available.

“Our track record in heavy and light industries combined with our manpower provider services, industrial maintenance, and transportation services with maintenance solutions, positions us to complement the synergies within the Group to achieve our shared aspirations. With our expertise, we aim to help in building the Philippines’ first techglomerate that provides life-essential products and services,” Perdices added.

As Aboitiz Construction celebrates its 49th anniversary this year, it is committed to fostering continued growth and embracing new horizons. Leveraging innovation on the synergies across the Aboitiz Group, Aboitiz Construction has been cementing its mark as the official construction arm of the Aboitiz Group as it pursues projects and contributes to growth and expansion.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with over 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.