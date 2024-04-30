Hundreds of aspiring pilots show up as AirAsia celebrates World Pilots Day with mass pilot recruitment

443 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia held a day-long dedicated mass recruitment for aspiring pilots at its headquarters, with hundreds of aspirants participating in the hiring event where they underwent the selection process.

“Opportunities for pilots have been limited over recent times, especially given the challenges the airline industry has faced during the pandemic. However, we maintain a positive outlook for the future, and now that travel demand is booming once again, we are dedicated to creating avenues of opportunity for individuals passionate about aviation. I am certain it will not stop here. Given AirAsia’s significant order book of over 300 aircraft deliveries until 2035 under the AirAsia Aviation Group, there’s so much more to look forward to,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

“As part of our value to ‘make a difference’ here at AirAsia, we remain dedicated to connecting people, places, and passions – striving to create an impact in the industry,” Isla added.

Steve Dailisan, airline spokesman and head of communications, said that as Labor Day approaches, AirAsia Philippines is committed to honoring its more than 2,000 employees, all of whom contribute to flight safety beyond its pilots.

“Now more than ever, amid the challenges of post-pandemic and scorching heat of the sun, the airline sees to it that they prioritize the well-being and support of every employee,” Dailisan, also a pilot, had said.

Dailisan added: “Pilots, the unsung heroes of the aviation industry, bring millions of guests safely to their destinations every day. Recognizing their invaluable role and as part of the often-overlooked World Pilots Day in the country, AirAsia Philippines proudly celebrated by hosting a one-day mass pilot recruitment.”

The pandemic, he said, has significantly impacted job security in the industry affecting pilots among others and that in response, Air Asia has been committed to growing its pilot force not only to address the increasing demand for travel but also to provide opportunities and make dreams come true for aspiring pilots.

At present, AirAsia Philippines proudly employs 138 Captains and 116 First Officers.