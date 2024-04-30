Exploring Bikolano Cuisine at Hapag ng Pamana

194 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of the Filipino Food Month 2024 celebration, Albay province was selected as one of the sites for the Hapag ng Pamana Philippine Food Festival. Organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Office of the Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Albay and supported by the Department of Tourism Region V, the Hapag ng Pamana spanned two days from April 22-23.

The first day featured a symposium where experts in various fields shared their insights at the Albay Astrodome. Prof. Agnes G. Lasin from Bicol University discussed Traditional Cuisine for Health, Family, and Community, while Mr. Daryl John Buenconsejo from the Albay Provincial Agriculture Office talked about Food Security. Ms. Reena Gamboa, President of the Slow Food Negros Occidental, delved into the Slow Food Movement.

Cooking demonstrations of Suanoy na Pagkaon (Native Dishes) saw participation from several universities and colleges across Bicol. Bicol Express from Bicol College was awarded Best in Presentation 1, Kaloko from PLT College of Guinobatan received Best in Presentation 2, Tinuktok from IDS Colleges, Inc. earned Best in Presentation 3 and Most Innovative Bikol Dish, and Spicy Kaldereta sa Gata Mac ‘n Cheese from Apicius Culinary School won Best in Plating.

On April 23, the Albay Suanoy na Pagkaon Tour took participants on a culinary journey through various destinations in Albay. Highlights included Guinobatan Longganisa, Yang Matts Bayway, Oas Puto, Libon Kakanin, and Rice Coffee showcased at the Camp Simeon Ola Museum.

Educational tours were conducted at the Albay Farmer’s Bounty Village, where visitors experienced three stops exemplifying Bikolanos’ agriculture: Albay Bee Farm, Cacao Processing, and Pili nut Processing. The Hapag ng Pamana concluded at Sumlang Lake, where the artisan village was showcased, and audiences participated in a demonstration of abaca fiber extraction.

