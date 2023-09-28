Aboitiz Group’s “Padayon sa Pagbusay” program reaches Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao regions

Beneficiaries from Samar, Leyte, Negros Oriental, and Misamis Oriental receive Livelihood Kits under the “Padayon sa Pagbusay” program of Pilmico Foods Corporation, Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation - Microfinance.

It has been over a year since Typhoon Odette devastated provinces in the Visayas region, but its impact still remains especially among the residents whose livelihoods were severely affected.

For Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. – Microfinance (RAFI-MFI), Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (Aboitiz Foundation), and Pilmico Foods Corporation (Pilmico), recovery is the most important step for communities and families to be able to bounce back and become more resilient.

On their 2nd year of “Padayon sa Pagbusay (Paddle Unceasingly)” program, they gave egg machine livelihood kits to several families in Samar, Leyte, Negros Oriental, and Misamis Oriental. In addition to the egg machines, they will be provided with technical and knowledge assistance to better manage their businesses.

Aboitiz Foundation President and Chief Operating Officer Maribeth Marasigan highlighted the importance of empowering recovering communities. “We in the Aboitiz Foundation try our best to help the communities where we operate. We want to see the communities rise and succeed. Our goal is to help them recover and become more resilient communities. We thank our local partners, the Aboitiz business units, who came together to extend valuable assistance,” she said.

The Group’s integrated agribusiness and food subsidiary is always ready to extend assistance across the nation.

“At Pilmico, we’re not just supporting farmers, we’re aiming to elevate the agriculture industry as a whole. With the help of the Aboitiz Foundation, our commitment to empowering farmers nationwide extends beyond this project. It’s a testament to our unwavering dedication to advancing business and communities,” said Greg Canoy, CSR Supervisor, Pilmico Foods Corporation.

This year they extended more livelihood kits to several families in Samar, Leyte, Negros Oriental and Misamis Oriental in addition to last year’s beneficiaries in Cebu and Bohol. Each kit includes an egg machine, 144 ready-to-lay hens, Pilmico feeds, a weighing scale, and animal health products.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Pilmco, Aboitiz Foundation, at RAFI-MFI na isa ako sa napili na beneficiary sa project na ito. Malaking oportunidad ito para makatulong sa amin. Maraming salamat sa Panginoon para sa biyaya na ito,” said Marietta Cadayday, one of the beneficiaries.

(I thank Pilmico, Aboitiz Foundation and RAFI-MFI for choosing me as one of the beneficiaries for this project (Padayon sa Pagbusay). This huge opportunity will be of great help to us. Thank God for this blessing.)

“Padayon sa Pagbusay” is part of RAFI-MFI’s livelihood program which aims to empower families by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“This is the start of our rebuilding, which includes rebuilding our businesses and lives, not just ours but our families and communities where we belong. These livelihood kits, which I am thankful for, would be impossible without our partners. We have our grantors who unselfishly helped us in Leyte, Negros Oriental, and Misamis Oriental,” said Iris Dorado, Vice President for Business Development, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation. Inc. – Microfinance.

