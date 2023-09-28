BetMGM Launches Plan to Establish iGaming Platform in the UK

277 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the companies currently making moves to expand their client base is BetMGM. By hiring a well-known comedian and actor to front its marketing campaign, BetMGM is following the lead of DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook. Just like others, GGbet casino have accumulated a widespread customer base.

Following the debut of its UK operations, BetMGM has teamed up with Chris Rock to promote the website throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Ireland also has access to BetMGM.

The American face of BetMGM has long been Hollywood star Jamie Foxx. However, BetMGM has turned to Rock, another well-known actor-comedian, as Foxx is facing an unspecified medical condition that has sparked a lot of curiosity on social media.

MGM Resorts International and Entain collaborate to form BetMGM. On August 17, the platform’s iCasino and online sportsbook made their debuts in the UK, launching MGM’s global ambitions to break into foreign online gambling markets.

Rock Makes His Way to the UK

Through an inclusive campaign that includes television advertisements, billboards, and social media messages, Rock represents BetMGM internationally. In the first 30-second commercial, Rock travels from the Bellagio Fountains to London’s Thames River and the Tower Bridge in a gold speedboat pulled by an MGM lion.

Rock states in the commercial, “We’re here in the UK to make every game an occasion.

The advertisement made sure to include messages to remind potential users about responsible gambling, as mandated by the UK Gambling Commission today. Members of the Betting and Gaming Council consent to include a “18+” mark and mention BeGambleAware.org as part of the gaming regulator’s Responsible Gambling Code for Socially Responsive Advertising.

Rock is one of the “big four” US-based sportsbook and iGaming providers, along with fellow comedian Kevin Hart, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, and FanDuel.

For many years, Hart has been the face of DraftKings’ advertising campaigns. The heads-up variation of Texas hold’em, known as “Hart-Race Hold’em,” was introduced by DraftKings Casino in March. Hart uses more than 1,100 original one-liners and sayings in the interactive table game to irritate his opponents.

Caesars Sportsbook also employs JB Smoove, an actor and comedian who is a little less well-known than Rock and Hart. Caesars is portrayed by an actor from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in advertisements for Caesars Sportsbook.

FanDuel has adopted a slightly different strategy by not relying heavily on a single star to front their advertising. The platform has opted to employ a number of “influencer partners.” Jordan Spieth, Rob Gronkowski, and Charles Barkley are just a few of the influencers employed for the FanDuel Rolodex.

Exciting Promo for Users

The BetMGM UK platform is hosting the free-to-play Premier League challenge “Golden Goals” to celebrate the opening of the company. Every week, both new and returning users have the opportunity to forecast six Premier League results. At the end, the overall winner of the contests will receive £2 million.

If no one correctly predicts six results in a week, the player or players with the most successful predictions will split £2,000 in prize money.

There are no fees or conditions for deposits, wagers, or withdrawals to play the Golden Goals game.