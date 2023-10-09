AirAsia Philippines opens more job opportunities to support domestic and ASEAN growth

332 SHARES Share Tweet

IN order to augment the projected growth in domestic and international travel in 2024, Air Asia Philippines announced that it is closing 2023 with its fifth and final round of cabin crew recruitment

Aspiring Allstars who wish to join the World’s Best Cabin Crew may troop to the 3rd Floor, MIAA Function Hall of the NAIA Terminal 3, on 11 October, Wednesday. Once successful, new hires may jet set their way in AirAsia’s growing 14 domestic and 13 international destinations through its Manila and Cebu, and soon-to-reopen Clark and Kalibo hubs.

“The horizon is very clear in terms of our growth direction. Our additional manpower will compensate for the expected increase in fleet size next year. Also, the sustained momentum in forward bookings continues to flourish, surpassing our 2019 figures. Our guests can be assured of seamless travels during the Ber months with our group On-Time Performance hitting a high of 90% over the weekend,” Air Asia CEO Ricky Isla said.

Recruitment is also ongoing for additional Guest Service (GSA) and Ramp agents. This quarter’s increase in manpower is on top of the projected 600 new staff who will join the Allstar Team in 2024 to support additional aircraft and the reactivation of hubs and other AirAsia destinations affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, AirAsia’s parent company, Capital A, recently reported it has accepted a five-year term loan facility of up to USD150 million. Capital A disclosed that the multi-million loan will be utilized for aircraft and engine maintenance costs and other capital requirements of the AirAsia Group.

“As a group, we are the largest Asean carrier in terms of fleet size. We also fly to 165 destinations in 25 countries worldwide. With the strong backing of our parent company Capital A, we are bullish that we will be on the right path to market domination in 2024,” said Isla.