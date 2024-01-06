AirAsia reaps recognition as top 20 safest low-cost carrier and No. 1 best low-cost airline

416 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO recognitions that highlight the airline’s high regard for the safety of its guests were received by AirAsia at the start of the year, thus opening 2024 with a big bang.

It was learned that AirlineRatings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency has hailed AirAsia Group (AirAsia Philippines, AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Thailand, and affiliate medium-haul airlines AirAsia X, Thai AirAsia X) as among the top 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2024 from the 385 airlines it monitors.

The factors used to decide the top 20 safest low-cost airlines include the following: incident records over the past two years, crash records over the past five years, and results of audits conducted by the governing body of aviation.

In the same manner, AirAsia was once again voted as Rank 1 (Gold) – Best Low-Cost Airlines in the recently concluded DestinAsian 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. DestinAsian is an online resource for destinations and other travel updates. AirAsia received over 10,000 online votes from readers from all over the world who rated not only airlines but also destinations, hotels, and airports in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team of Allstars whose unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence has led AirAsia to be recognized among the world’s safest and best low-cost airlines,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

“We wish to convey our sincerest thanks to our valued guests for placing their trust in AirAsia. Beyond affordable fares, they can always count on our commitment to safety,” he added.