All female flight, all women lane launched by AirAsia in celebration of women power

AN ‘all female flight’ and ‘all women lane’ to kick off the National Women’s Month and in celebration of the International Women’s Day was launched by AirAsia Philippines.

“Gone are the days when women were enclosed in gender-biased roles. Today, you’d see them sweating but never complaining despite being exposed to harsh elements, performing their functions as flight engineers, mechanics, ramp agents, and marshallers. Day in and out, the women of AirAsia always make sure that our beloved guests are all taken care of, leaving no tables unturned to ensure that everyone lives up to the brand promise of being the world’s best,” AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla said, adding that the airline champions gender equality and inclusivity.

Thus, flights Z2-223, Z2-224, Z2-420 and Z2-421 were commanded by Captain Jasmin Timola and First Officer Nicolette Trisha Castaneda, who decided to pursue their career while being full-time moms.

Senior Cabin Crew Mhea Salvador and Cabin Crew Thalia Javier, Demii Marvick Fernando, and Jamessy Lee Asok meanwhile, warmly greeted guests who were en route to their weekend vacation in Boracay and Bohol. The all female flight aims to inspire guests to pursue their dreams and show that women can also excel in a male-dominated industry.

“A first-time flyer will no longer be terrified during his flight because those in command in the sky, pilots and cabin crew alike will always reassure them that safety is paramount to us, and that they can sleep soundly because we are experts who constantly train and update ourselves with the latest procedures”, Isla said.

In support of the Philippine Commission on Women’s advocacy of promoting women empowerment, a special Women’s Day PAA-Talk session – AirAsia’s internal talk series with the theme “Women make it work: Driving Inclusivity and Championing Equality in the workplace” was also held at the AirAsia Red Point headquarters. The airline’s big role in empowering female Allstars in the workplace was among the main discussion of the session.

PCW Officer-in-Charge, Atty. Khay Ann Magundayao-Borlado lauded AirAsia Philippines’ support to the celebration.

“AirAsia’s initiative to mount an all-female flight to Boracay and Palawan showcases the capabilities and contributions of women in aviation. May this serve as an inspiration for young women and girls that they can thrive even in traditionally male-dominated career options.

With women juggling various roles at home, work, business and their communities everyday of their lives, AirAsia’s dedication of “All Women Lanes” is one fitting and symbolic way to ease their multiple burdens and celebrate their contributions in our society, even for just a day”, she said.

With more than 700 female Allstars or 37% of the whole AirAsia Philippines population, a woman’s contribution to the daily operation of the airline cannot be ignored, Isla stressed.