CEU-Malolos fetes PHLPost chief of staff as outstanding alumni

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) announced that one of its officials was recognized as an Outstanding Alumni of Centro Escolar University Alumni Foundation Inc. Malolos Chapter, last December 9, 2023, at the CEU Centrodome in Malolos City, Bulacan.

PHLPost Chief of Staff Marcos Ryan P. Laurente received the award from CEU Malolos Dean Dr. Maria Flordeliza Anastacio and Mr. Joseph R. Ventura, CEU AFI-Malolos Chapter President and Chair, Grand Alumni Homecoming, for his exceptional achievements and contributions in Public Service and Government, having truly set him apart, making him a shining example of the values and excellence CEU’s Science and Virtue stands for.

“The CEU Alumni honors and highlights your remarkable journey,” President Ventura said.

“A recognition for the priceless years of Escolarian loyalty, career achievement, and virtuous altruism,” the recognition read.

PHLPost Chief of Staff Laurente was recognized for his notable initiative in the Sulat Mulat Postal Awareness Caravan, an advocacy campaign by PHLPost to rekindle the efforts in the arts of letter writing among the youth. He spearheaded the National Letter Writing Day, an advocacy campaign celebrating World Post Day and promoting the enduring significance of handwritten letters.

“Thank you CEU Malolos for honoring me through this award”, Chief of Staff Laurente said.

“I am deeply grateful to my mother – Mama Libay and my father – Papa Rafael, especially my grandmother – Nanay Onor, for sending me to this institution. To my wife Mary Ann and kids – Joaquin and Athazia for their unwavering support. This award isn’t just mine; it’s a tribute to the love and strength they’ve given me. In gratitude, I extend this recognition to my PHLPost family. Together, we’ve woven a tapestry of achievements, and I am honored to share this milestone with you all. Thank you for being my pillars of strength and inspiration.”, Laurente added.

In 2019, Laurente transitioned to the Philippine Statistics Authority, where he took on the role of Officer in Charge of the Government Sector Use Case Division for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys). This is just before he was called again to serve PHLPost as the Chief of Staff of the newly appointed Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos with the rank of Director III.