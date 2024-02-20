Centenarian personalized stamp presented by PHLPost to Enrile

222 SHARES Share Tweet

EX-Senate President and now Chief Presidential Legal Counsel of the Philippines, Juan Furagganan Ponce Enrile known as JPE was presented by Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Postmaster General Luis Carlos with a centenarian personalized stamp and commemorative cover.

The stamps were presented last February 14, 2024 in celebration of Enrile’s 100th birthday at the Kalayaan Hall in Malacañang Manila.

No less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos honored JPE for his exceptional contributions to the country in his career in government service.

The basis for the issuance of the PHLPost personalized stamps to Filipino centenarians’ is Republic Act 10868, otherwise known as the Centenarian Act of 2016, which honors and grants additional benefits and privileges to Filipino Centenarians. PHLPost has been coordinating with local government units to include in their program the issuance of the personalized centenarian stamps. This is the postal agency’s own corporate social responsibility (CSR) in honoring the country’s Filipino centenarians.

Enrile started his career in public office when he accepted the role of finance undersecretary under the leadership of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.

During his stint as acting head of the Insurance Commission, he was instrumental in introducing amendments to the rules and regulations that are still included in the current Insurance Code of the Philippines.

He likewise served as acting Customs commissioner, acting finance secretary, chairperson of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of the Philippines, and defense secretary under the administration of then President Marcos Sr.

JPE spent four terms in the Senate and became the 21st Senate president during the 15th Congress from 2008 to 2013. He also served one term in the House of Representatives from 1992 to 1995 as representative of Cagayan’s first district.

In 2022, at the age of 98, he returned to government office as the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel in the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Living to 100 years old is one of life’s greatest achievements, and definitely a milestone worth celebrating. We pay tribute to JPE whose political career has spanned over six decades,His collective wisdom and experience is an inspiration to us all ”, Postmaster General Luis Carlos said.