DLSU University Fellow publishes article in Nature

University Fellow Prof. Anthony Shun Fung Chiu of the De La Salle University Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering co-authored an article titled, “Country-specific net-zero strategies of the pulp and paper industry”, which has been accepted for publication in Nature.

The article is the first from DLSU in the prestigious scientific journal, and only the 22nd from the Philippines outside of the field of medicine. Nature is the world’s top-ranked multidisciplinary journal with a 2022 Impact Factor of 64.8.

The paper documents the joint effort of an international team of 15 researchers from the USA, China, Philippines, and Brazil. Prof. Chiu said the research work is one of the outputs of the UNEP-NSFC funded project of 2019-2022.

It developed a comprehensive bottom-up assessment of net GHG emissions of 47 domestic paper-related sectors in 30 major countries from 1961 to 2019—about 3.2% of global anthropogenic GHG emissions from the same period —and explored mitigation strategies through 2,160 scenarios covering key factors.

To read the full article, visit: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06962-0