DICT- CICC steps up Monitoring of Online Apps in 100 Sites

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) have achieved a “milestone” with the full operation of monitoring apps in 100 sites nationwide.

The Consumer Application Monitoring System (CAMS) have been deployed in major cities such as Makati, BGC, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Antipolo, Quezon City, Pasay, Manila, Cavite, Cebu, Bagiuo, and Davao and in the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

“The expanded capability will test the efficiency and safety of online users. This will insure that what works in Manila must have the same efficiency of service to other parts of the country. If there will be variations we will call the attention of the App Vendor to improve their services,” CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos said.

DICT -CICC partner, Mozark Philippines has made this possible in record time to install and activate the CAMS network achieving a significant milestone in protecting online consumers.

“We have completed the 100 city wide locations of our CAMS Digital Observability Platform in less than a month,” Ramos said.

In addition, the CAMS is operational in over 12 countries today serving Global consumers in Video streaming, banking, Fintech and e-commerce.

The full installation of CAMS Observability Platform nationwide means monitoring of online applications such as Delivery Apps, Online Payment Platforms, Trading and Business Platforms and eGovt Apps will now be more efficient.

The project is in collaboration with Mozark Pte Ltd. , a leading digital company with offices in Singapore and in the Philippines.

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos