GCash launches new ‘GCash Card’ powered by Visa

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Gives millions of unbanked Filipinos access to benefits of having a payment card

The Philippines’ leading finance super app, GCash, teams up with global payments leader Visa to introduce the new GCash Card – giving millions of unbanked Filipinos access to the benefits of owning a payment card.

“GCash is giving every Filipino, whoever or wherever they are, the benefits of owning a card, especially those with no bank accounts or documents typically required to apply for a card. These include Filipinos with informal sources of incomes like freelancers and independent professionals as well as micro and small enterprises,” said Ren-Ren Reyes, president and CEO of G-Xchange, the mobile wallet operator of GCash.

With the new GCash Card, more Filipinos, especially those busy with the daily hustle, can have access to another cashless payment option which they can use for their everyday expenses like groceries, restaurants, and transportation. The GCash Card can be used by customers to shop securely online on their favorite websites and apps. They can also use the card in physical retail stores simply by tapping or inserting the card in terminals.

“The new card powered by Visa unlocks more payment options for GCash users as they can use it at over 100 million merchants in the Philippines and across the world,” noted Reyes.

Any fully verified user can now order their own GCash Card powered by Visa through the app, without additional documents or approvals.

The launch of GCash Card’s aim is “Dahil Kaya All with the Card for All”, providing Filipinos with numerous benefits similar to those enjoyed by those with bank accounts, such as quick ATM withdrawals locally and abroad.

Powered by Visa’s global reach, the card can also be used for payments overseas in over 200 countries and territories, at over 100 million merchants. This gives traveling GCash Card users and overseas Filipinos another secure and convenient way of paying abroad – whether it be in restaurants, hotels, retail shops, convenience stores, ride-hailing apps and other transport services, as well as other merchants who accept Visa as payment.

Jeff Navarro, Visa’s Country Manager for the Philippines and Guam, said, “We are very happy to partner with GCash to provide the GCash Card to Filipinos, which paves the way to better financial inclusion. With the card’s contactless capability, it enables Filipino shoppers, especially those who don’t usually pay with cards, to shop conveniently and securely, joining millions around the world who have been tapping to shop, dine, and travel.”

Users who have availed of the GCash Card will also have access to GInsure, where they can get free insurance of up to Php20,000 coverage for unauthorized transactions for the first 30 days after activation. This also includes the Php185 price for card replacement in the event of accidental loss or damage to the card, as well as the shipping fee of up to Php225.

To order, users can open their GCash app, go to ”View all”, and find the “Manage” section. Click on “Cards” and tap “Order a GCash Card”. To know more, visit GCash at https://www.gcash.com.

About GCash

GCash (G-Xchange, Inc.) is the #1 Finance App in the Philippines. Through the GCash App, users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 1,600 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), the first and only duacorn in the Philippines which is a part of the country’s leading digital solutions platform, Globe Group.

GCash is a staunch supporter of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly UN SDGs 5,8,10, and 13, which focus on safety & security, financial inclusion, diversity, equity and inclusion as well as taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, respectively.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.