DOST turns over high-speed sewing machine for IP weavers in Bukidnon

DOST officially hands over the new sewing machine to the Damugu Weavers Association through its President, Irene Sinhayan (center) on Jan 12, 2024at San Rafael, Talakag, Bukidnon.

The Department of Science and Technology turns over an industrial high-speed sewing machine to the Damugu Weavers Association, a group of IP women weavers in San Rafael, Talakag, Bukidnon on January 12, 2024 through the Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development (GRIND) program.

Aside from the industrial high-speed sewing machine, the 37 IP weavers will also be given skills and product development training and technical assistance on their trademark registration for Intellectual Property protection.

“DOST under the GRIND Program supports the grassroots innovations and aims them to be more competitive and easily noticed in the market and become profitable for the community,” said DOST Assistant Regional Director and GRIND Coordinator, Virgilio M. Fuertes.

Irene Mae L. Sinhayan, the President of the Damugu Weavers Association, wholeheartedly commits to actively supporting the realization of projects geared towards fostering positive impacts within the Indigenous Peoples (IP) weavers’ community in Brgy. San Rafael, Talakag, Bukidnon.

“We are happy because, for 5 years now, this is the first time our organization receives a grant project from the government,” Ms. Sinhayan said.

Damugu Weavers Association, composed of 37 IP members predominantly Talaandig, ranging from 21 to 77 years old, has been weaving since 2019. They use a grass called sudsud (Cyperus rotundus), which is abundant in their locality. Their elders have found a way to manually process the grass by drying, flattening, weaving it into mats, and later on turning it into a variety of other products such as bags, laptop cases, and table runners.

Bae Silma Sabinoy, an elder member of Damugu, expressed heartfelt gratitude for DOST’s acknowledgment of their needs. She affirmed their ongoing commitment to working collaboratively, striving for a resilient and enduring partnership with DOST.

“Salamat kaayo DOST kay inyo me nga nakita ug inyo me nga natabangan,” (Thank you very much DOST for seeing us and for helping us) Bae Silma said.

The collaborative efforts between DOST X and Damugu Weavers Association symbolize a joint dedication to resilience, growth, and enduring positive transformation at the grassroots level. This initiative aligns with the DOST pillar of Wealth Creation and corresponds to Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 1 on No Poverty and Goal 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth. (Rashia Mae Deva Paano/DOST 10)

