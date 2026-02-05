Home>News>Provincial>DSWD chief engages 4Ps parent-leaders, municipal links in Tabuk City, Kalinga
Provincial

DSWD chief engages 4Ps parent-leaders, municipal links in Tabuk City, Kalinga

Journal Online4
DSWD engages 4Ps parent-leaders in Tabuk City

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) parent-leaders and municipal links from Tabuk City, Kalinga on Wednesday (February 4) as part of the DSWD chief’s regular kumustahan dialogues.

During the discussion held at the Davidson Hotel, Secretary Gatchalian asked the parent-leaders how 4Ps shaped their lives and sought their views as to their readiness to graduate from the program.

DSWD engages 4Ps parent-leaders in Tabuk City

Secretary Gatchalian also solicited recommendations from the municipal links on the proposed changes to the 4Ps guidelines as well as the proposed enhancements to the Family Development Sessions (FDS) to make the program more responsive.

Joining the dialogue were Kalinga Governor James Edduba, DSWD Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, and members of the Tabuk City local government unit (LGU). (KB)

DSWD holds dialogue with elderly of Rizal, Kalinga province

DSWD engages 4Ps parent-leaders in Tabuk City

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian engaged in a dialogue with members of the Rizal, Kalinga Municipal Federation of Senior Citizens Association (FSCA) on Thursday (February 5).

During the discussion, members of the FSCA raised their concerns to the DSWD chief, including issues on social pension payouts, medical assistance, and the availability of other DSWD programs and services.

DSWD engages 4Ps parent-leaders in Tabuk City

Secretary Gatchalian assured the senior citizens there is an ongoing push to expedite the release of social pension payouts and to expand its coverage, in coordination with senators and congressional representatives.

The DSWD chief also encouraged them to avail the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program through their Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) to cover their current medical expenses.

DSWD engages 4Ps parent-leaders in Tabuk City

Joining the dialogue were Kalinga Governor James Edduba, Rizal Vice Mayor Ronald Echalar, FSCA President Natividad Acosta, DSWD Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, and DSWD Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten.(KB)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

DSWD Logo 2 - Official
News

DSWD extends P5.4M worth of aid for repatriates from Israel

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to assist Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and other Overseas Filipinos (OFs)
AICS MOA
DSWD inks agreement with MisOr to expand provision of AICS : Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Misamis Oriental Governor Peter M. Unabia sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) at the Limketkai Luxe Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City On Wednesday (November 22). The MOA outlines the commitment of DSWD to ensure the provision of aid to indigent patients in the provincial hospitals in the region through the Department's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. The signing is part of DSWD’s efforts to expand its services to individuals facing hard times. Joining the secretary and MisOr governor are DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina H. Romualdez and DSWD Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) Regional Director Ramel F. Jamen.
Provincial

DSWD to expand provision of AICS in eight LGU-run hospitals in Misamis Oriental

Journal Online
In the continuing effort of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to further strengthen the provision of social
DSWD Logo 2 - Official
Provincial

DSWD on ‘Blue Alert’; food packs, other relief items ready for Tropical Depression Ada

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now on blue alert status as it monitors the track of
21 day care centers in Cotabato town
Provincial

DSWD allots Php16.8M for 21 day care centers in Cotabato town

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay turns over the check