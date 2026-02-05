DSWD chief engages 4Ps parent-leaders, municipal links in Tabuk City, Kalinga

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) parent-leaders and municipal links from Tabuk City, Kalinga on Wednesday (February 4) as part of the DSWD chief’s regular kumustahan dialogues.

During the discussion held at the Davidson Hotel, Secretary Gatchalian asked the parent-leaders how 4Ps shaped their lives and sought their views as to their readiness to graduate from the program.

Secretary Gatchalian also solicited recommendations from the municipal links on the proposed changes to the 4Ps guidelines as well as the proposed enhancements to the Family Development Sessions (FDS) to make the program more responsive.

Joining the dialogue were Kalinga Governor James Edduba, DSWD Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, and members of the Tabuk City local government unit (LGU). (KB)

DSWD holds dialogue with elderly of Rizal, Kalinga province

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian engaged in a dialogue with members of the Rizal, Kalinga Municipal Federation of Senior Citizens Association (FSCA) on Thursday (February 5).

During the discussion, members of the FSCA raised their concerns to the DSWD chief, including issues on social pension payouts, medical assistance, and the availability of other DSWD programs and services.

Secretary Gatchalian assured the senior citizens there is an ongoing push to expedite the release of social pension payouts and to expand its coverage, in coordination with senators and congressional representatives.

The DSWD chief also encouraged them to avail the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program through their Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) to cover their current medical expenses.

Joining the dialogue were Kalinga Governor James Edduba, Rizal Vice Mayor Ronald Echalar, FSCA President Natividad Acosta, DSWD Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, and DSWD Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten.(KB)