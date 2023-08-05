DSWD chief leads distribution of socio-economic aid to former MILF combatants in Sultan Kudarat

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the distribution of transitory cash assistance to the decommissioned combatants (DCs) of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The handing out of aid was made during the resumption of the Phase 3 Decommissioning of MILF members in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Friday (August 4).

Secretary Gatchalian, together with DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan A. Tanjusay, personally handed over the Php 100,000.00 cash aid to each MILF combatant who underwent the decommissioning process by the Independent Decommissioning Body (IDB).

After the payout, the DSWD chief engaged in an open dialogue with some of the decommissioned combatants of the MILF.

“The presence of the ‘Angels in Red Vests’ here today is a demonstration to all of us that the DSWD will continue with our commitment to further improve the peace environment in this part of the region by providing social protection services to our brothers and sisters in the MILF towards nation-building. In return, we hope others will continue to invest and contribute to the peace that further strengthens our nation,” Secretary Gatchalian explained.

Secretary Gatchalian also called on the DSWD, other government agencies, the MILF leaders and members, local government units (LGUs), the military and police, and other partner peacebuilders to “continue to nurture and invest in the shared responsibility in cultivating the peace environment in the region”.

The DSWD Secretary was welcomed by IDB Chief of Staff Tom Hjertholm and Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Presidential Assistant David Diciano in the assembly processing area (APA) of the decommissioning.

The Phase 3 Decommissioning, which resumed this August, targets to process some 1,301 MILF combatants within the month.

The DSWD Field Office XII Normalization Team spearheads the payout and enrollment of the beneficiaries to the Biometrics Registration and Verification (BRaVe) System.

They also conduct reengagement activities including aftercare visits, grant monitoring, and case management of each DC.

Since 2015, the Department has disbursed a total of Php 2.48 billion in financial assistance to some 24,844 MILF DCs. Each beneficiary received a Bangsamoro Transitory Family Support Package (BTFSP) and livelihood grant amounting to Php 100,000.00.

These initial aid packages are intended to help reintegrate DCs into mainstream society.

In the following years, the DSWD, OPAPRU, and IDB, together with the different mechanisms in the MILF peace process, intend to cater to the remaining 14,000 MILF combatants.

The provision of financial assistance is in line with the socio-economic development of DCs and their communities under the government’s commitment in the Annex on Normalization of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).