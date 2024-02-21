DSWD, Lanao del Norte LGU reaffirm partnership on peace, development programs

Officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) led by Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay and the provincial government of Lanao Del Norte led by Gov. Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo meet to discuss the implementation of peace and development initiatives in the province on February 14.

Officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the provincial government of Lanao Del Norte have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the peace and development initiatives in the province during a meeting on February 14 at the provincial capitol.

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay and Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo explored the proposal to create a localized normalization committee by establishing an efficient management and implementation structure capable of carrying out the Normalization Program using a localized but holistic and integrated approach.

“The localized committee is a powerful program that allows them to tailor-fit their initiatives to each community’s unique needs and characteristics. The program’s community-driven approach empowers local communities, promotes inclusivity, and ensures that development efforts are sustainable and effective,” Undersecretary Tanjusay explained.

According to Usec. Tanjusay, the creation of the committee is also a way forward to address the concerns that came to the agency’s attention that there are Decommissioned Combatants (DCs) of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) who are not included in the program.

It was agreed that the DSWD would conduct an initial assessment of the needs of the DCs of the MILF who were unable to take part in the normalization program, the DSWD official said.

Usec. Tanjusay also pointed out that coordination with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) will also be undertaken to address the exclusion of some former rebels from the validated list of beneficiaries under the MILF Normalization Program.

“The DSWD will also assist in raising the concerns to OPAPRU, as they are the ones authorized to validate the list of beneficiaries under the MILF Normalization Program,” the DSWD undersecretary said.

Usec. Tanjusay also underscored that the DSWD, through its Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao), will actively take part in the localized normalization committee and will involve an inter-agency team to address the concerns of MILF beneficiaries.

Usec. Tanjusay was joined by Asst. Secretary Arnel Garcia and DSWD Northern Mindanao Regional Director Ramel F. Jamen in the meeting with the LGU.

Also present during the meeting were Vice Gov. Allan Lim, Brigadier General Anthon Abrina 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade commander, and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Provincial Director Bruce Augusto Colao.

The Normalization Program is a key component of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, which aims to transform former MILF combatants into peaceful and productive civilians and their areas into progressive and resilient communities.