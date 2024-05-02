DSWD opens applications for government internship program

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now accepting applicants for the Government Internship Program (GIP) starting May 8 to 10, DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said on Thursday (May 2).

“As an integral part of the Kabataan 2000 program initiated by the Philippine government, GIP offers young individuals an invaluable opportunity to gain hands-on experience within various government agencies,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the agency co-spokesperson, said.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao said a total of 75 slots will be available for each DSWD-Field Office (FO) while 35 slots will be accommodated in the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City.

The GIP application is open to 18 to 25-year-old college students, preferably in their 3rd or 4th year.

To qualify for the program, the monthly income of the applicant’s family should not exceed the existing poverty threshold set at Php 13,797.00.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao said selected GIP applicants will receive a stipend of 75% of the existing wage rate in the region in exchange for their 30 working days of service rendered.

“GIP participants assigned to the DSWD Central Office will engage in tasks such as encoding, report writing, and assisting in the implementation of key programs,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

“Those stationed at Field Offices will support their respective local government units with similar responsibilities,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

From 2017 to 2023, some 6,710 youths have benefited from the initiative which provided them with practical exposure and a deeper understanding of public service.

Interested applicants are encouraged to communicate with Verlan T. Rosales, Youth Focal of the Sectoral Programs Division of the DSWD’s Program Management Bureau (PMB) through his email address, [email protected], for other details.