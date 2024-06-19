DSWD warns 4Ps beneficiaries vs fake FB post on payout sched

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday (June 19) warned all beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) against a misleading Facebook post circulating online regarding the schedule for grant payout.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said the agency has received reports about a viral post that claims to provide official dates as well as the names of the supposed recipients of 4Ps grants.

“The Department wishes to clarify that this information did not come from any of its official channels and may cause confusion among 4Ps beneficiaries,” said Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out that the DSWD, in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012, ensures that beneficiary details are never posted publicly.

“All official announcements, including payout schedules for the 4Ps program, are also disseminated through the official page of 4Ps: (https://www.facebook.com/DSWDPantawidPamilya),” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao explained that the City/Municipal Links (C/MLs), assisted by the Parent Leaders (PLs), directly provide the payout schedules to 4Ps the beneficiaries in their respective areas.

The Landbank of the Philippines is also authorized to announce the payroll schedules through its official Facebook page once the cash grants have already been credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

“We understand the critical role the 4Ps grants in supporting our beneficiaries. We urge everyone to be vigilant against any disinformation or misinformation and to always check our official social media platforms for updates,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

The agency spokesperson reiterated that the DSWD is urging all 4Ps beneficiaries to rely solely on official sources for accurate information and to avoid confusion.