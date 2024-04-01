E-Pass replaces stickers for E-Gate users – BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Starting April 1, Filipinos coming from abroad will no longer be given arrival stickers when they pass through the electronic gates (E-gates) installed in international ports of entry of the country.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the agency has decided to streamline e-gates processing to maximize its efficiency and transition to label-free border clearance.

Thus, in lieu of the stickers, inbound Filipino travelers will receive an email confirmation of their arrival via the address they provided in the eTravel system.

Tansingco said the removal of the e-gates’ sticker-printing feature is also consistent with the BI’s mandate to deliver “effective and efficient immigration service” to the traveling public.

However, the BI chief stressed and clarified that despite the stickers’ removal, passengers may still request to have their passports affixed with arrival stamps by immigration officers stationed in the ports if they wish.

Launched five years ago, the e-gates aim to speed up the immigration arrival clearing process for Filipino passengers to provide them with a hassle-free travel environment upon their return to the Philippines.

A total of 21 electronic gates are currently installed in major international airports and more are expected to be added within the year.