CEB enters MOA to support people with Down Syndrome

Cebu Pacific and Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, Inc. officials sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) as a commitment to inclusive air travel. In photo (from left to right) are Elmer F. Lapena, DSAPI Chairman; Candice A. Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer; and Luis M. Harder, DSAPI President. (JERRY S. TAN)

TO enhance awareness and support for people with Down syndrome, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has struck a partnership with the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, Inc. (DSAPI) over the weekend.

CEB signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with DSAPI to launch collaborative projects, including travel familiarization activities for DSAPI members, sensitivity training for CEB employees, and public awareness campaigns. These initiatives are designed to empower individuals with Down syndrome and promote a culture of acceptance in air travel.

“At Cebu Pacific, inclusivity very much aligned with our purpose. We’re dedicated to flying every Juan through our affordable fares and extensive network. We look forward to partnering with DSAPI to enhance our programs to provide an accessible and welcoming travel experience for all passengers. We also hope that the immersion programs will also help members of the DSAPI community, ” said Candice Iyog, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at Cebu Pacific.

DSAPI, a non-profit organization advocating for the rights and welfare of those with Down syndrome, welcomes the partnership as a milestone in advancing their cause.

“Traveling by air is challenging for most people with Down syndrome and their families due to lack of awareness and support system. We are grateful for partners like Cebu Pacific who share our vision of building an inclusive society where people with Down syndrome can actively participate and achieve their full potential,” said Elmer Lapena, DSAPI Chairman.

“Operating across 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, CEB is steadfast in its commitment to champion inclusiveness and making the gift of air travel accessible to more people,” Iyog said.