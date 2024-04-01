BI nabs three blacklisted Chinese men who attempted to slip past immigration in NAIA

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Three Chinese men attempted to slip past immigration at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 but were foiled by officers from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) assigned there.

The three, identified as Yu Yang, Wang Bo, and Zhang Yong, were apprehended by BI officers before boarding a flight bound for Hong Kong last March 26, 2024. They were transferred to the BI Wardens’ Facility in Bicutan, Taguig where they will remain until deportation.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the three men attempted to depart via a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong when they were flagged by immigration authorities. Surveillance footage revealed the individuals attempted to slip past immigration counters, prompting officers to conduct a secondary inspection.

Upon verification, it was discovered that all three had derogatory records and were subject to a blacklist order issued in 2023.

“Our system is different now. We have primary officers, secondary officers, added checks at the boarding gates, and off-site surveillance,” said Tansingco. “Hence such attempts by illegal aliens will not go unnoticed,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

All three trio were immediately arrested by BI officers and informed of their rights before undergoing virtual inquest proceedings with the Legal Division. They will face appropriate legal action in accordance with Philippine immigration laws.

“The attempted illegal departure of these aliens poses a threat to national security and public safety. We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend individuals who attempt to circumvent immigration laws and regulations,” said Tansingco.