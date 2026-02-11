Fake Pinoys nabbed in Luzon and Mindanao by BI-Intel agents

The two Chinese nabbed by BI-Intelligence division for being fake Filipinos. (JERRY S. TAN)

The two Chinese nabbed by BI-Intelligence division for being fake Filipinos. (JERRY S. TAN)

Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives from the intelligence division arrested two Chinese nationals in separate operations in Luzon and Mindanao, for falsely representing themselves as Filipinos.

BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the operations were carried out by the BI Intelligence Division, in close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and government intelligence forces.

According to Manahan, operatives of the BI Regional Intelligence Operations Unit–5 (RIOU5) arrested Chinese national Jucan Hong in Barangay Bitano, Legazpi City last February 2.

Reports showed that Hong had long been misrepresenting himself as a Filipino to secure government-issued identification, including a driver’s license indicating Philippine citizenship, and to engage in business activities in the area.

During a separate operation the following day, BI operatives from RIOU11, together with Intelligence Division personnel in Mindanao, arrested Chinese national Qingzhuang Ke, also known under the fake Filipino identity “Jimmy Reyes,” in Barangay Cuambogan, Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said it was also discovered that Ke obtained a delayed registration birth certificate under a fictitious Filipino name, which he then used to acquire multiple Philippine IDs, open bank accounts, register vehicles, and operate a warehouse business under the guise of Filipino ownership.

Sandoval said both foreign nationals are now under custody and facing deportation cases for misrepresentation and other immigration violations, with deportation proceedings to follow after the resolution of their cases.