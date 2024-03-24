BI launches forensic docs lab in Davao

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A state-of-the-art Document Examination Laboratory was launched by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Davao International Airport (DIA).

The launch was led by Commissioner Norman Tansingco and graced by Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao and other key airport and embassy officials based in the region.

Tansingco said the new forensic document laboratory of the BI’s Anti-Fraud Section (AFS) is equipped with advanced tools, including a Video Spectral Comparator, forensic document microscope, and Retro Check.

“These cutting-edge equipment enable us to conduct comprehensive forensic document examinations, enhancing the bureau’s capability to detect and deter the use of counterfeit documents in border security processes,” he said.

The technologies in the laboratory can analyze documents at the microscopic level, allowing for the identification of subtle security features and irregularities. Also in the laboratory are machinery for ultraviolet and infrared light inspection.

Tansingco emphasized the importance of the laboratory in the southern region in strengthening border security measures.

“The launch of the new forensic laboratory shows the BI’s commitment to safeguarding national borders and protecting the integrity of immigration processes. By employing cutting-edge technology and expertise in forensic document examination, we strengthen our ability to detect and thwart attempts at document fraud,” the BI Chief stated.

Tansingco also said that should the BI’s proposed modernization law be approved, they would be able to acquire more technologies for distribution in all offices nationwide.