Filipinos to experience more tangible benefits of PBBM’s foreign trips, DTI exec says

360 SHARES Share Tweet

More Filipinos will be able to feel the tangible benefits of the President’s diplomatic and business meetings abroad with more investments coming into the country, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Kim Bernardo-Lokin said on Tuesday.

In an interview, Bernardo-Lokin said foreign investments have a long gestation period but the benefits are already taking its effect in some industries.

“Actually, unti-unti na po nating nararamdaman ‘yan. And siguro dahil matagal po ang gestation period nung ibang mga investments—within three to five years po siguro but for now siguro I can point out to you some of those investments na na-realize na natin,” she said.

According to Lokin, farmers will also benefit from these foreign investments.

She cited President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s recent visit to Japan where the country was able to forge partnership with a Japanese chocolate manufacturer.

Filipino chocolate company Auro Chocolate and Japan’s retail giant Mitsukoshi is set to partner in creating product lines that showcase Davao’s cacao beans and Japan’s traditional ingredients like matcha, hojicha, and miso.

Lokin noted the partnership of Auro and Mitsukoshi translates to benefit 1,000 families.

“So, kung pagkain ilalagay natin sa mesa, ito pong mga farmers na ito, ang mga pamilya nila ay nararamdaman na po ang benepisyo dahil po ito–-resulta ng direct foreign investment ni Presidente,” she said. | PND