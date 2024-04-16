Healthway Cancer Care Hospital strengthens cancer care with National Cancer Centre Singapore partnership

360 SHARES Share Tweet

TAGUIG CITY, PHILIPPINES – AC Health and its provider group, the Healthway Medical Network, are proud to announce the partnership between the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), for joint tumor board meetings, leveraging best practices of both institutions.

At tumor board meetings, teams of specialists meet to discuss ongoing, complex cancer cases, trade knowledge, and work as a group to consider the most suited treatment plans for patients.

The Healthway Cancer Care Hospital was established by AC Health and the Healthway Medical Network, as the first comprehensive cancer care hospital in the Philippines. Its vision is to provide accessible and quality cancer services to more Filipinos.

National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) is a leading national and tertiary cancer centre that offers holistic and multidisciplinary oncology care. NCCS is also home to Singapore’s largest number of researchers, surgeons and oncologists who share their depth of experience and expertise by training local and overseas medical professionals and also conduct robust, cutting-edge clinical and translational research to improve patient outcomes.

Through this partnership, signed last March 28, 2024, specialists from HCCH and the NCCS will discuss complex cancer cases and collaborate, utilizing their expertise in imaging, radiation, surgery, medical oncology, and palliative care, as well as explore suitable clinical trial options for all aspects of patient care and planning.

“We are fortunate to have the National Cancer Centre Singapore join us in this journey of our cancer hospital. This partnership with NCCS supports our vision of delivering quality care at global standards through open discussions on complex cases and sharing of best practices between our healthcare team and theirs,” said Jenara Rosanna F. Ong, Chief Operating Officer of HCCH.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership which aims to contribute to Healthway Cancer Care Hospital’s goal of providing the best possible cancer care to its patients. We also look forward to opportunities for mutual learning and exchange of best practices with our counterparts at HCCH to advance cancer care,” shared Prof. Toh Han Chong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Strategic Partnerships), NCCS.

HCCH, the Philippines’ first dedicated cancer care facility, was inaugurated on November 24, 2023, in the presence of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. Located in Arca South, Taguig City, the 100-bed hospital is now operational, providing patients with comprehensive care throughout their cancer journey, from screening and diagnostics to treatment.

For more information, visit https://healthwaymedicalnetwork.com.ph/ or head to Facebook for updates and announcements at https://www.facebook.com/healthwaycancercare/

Healthway Medical Network

Healthway Medical Network (HMN), the provider group under AC Health, integrates the medical expertise of Healthway QualiMed Group consisting of 4 full-service hospitals and an ambulatory center, 14 Healthway Multi-Specialty Centers, and the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital. Strategically located in all parts of the country, HMN offers a wide range of medical services across the entire continuum of care.

For more information, you may contact HMN’s integrated contact center at (02) 7777 2273 or (02) 7777 CARE, (0917) 466 2273 or (0917) HMN CARE, visit our integrated website at http://www.healthwaymedicalnetwork.com.ph, or through e-mail at [email protected].