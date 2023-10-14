Locals’ tip off lead to series of clashes in Abra leaving 2 dead CTGs and 3 HPFAs

471 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – Another tip-off by residents led to the neutralization of a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) member in Lacub, Abra, on October 13, 2023.

Acting swiftly upon the tip-off from a concerned citizen about the presence of CTG in the area, the 77th Infantry Battalion of the 501st Infantry Brigade, 5th Infantry Division under the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), AFP immediately conducted security operations and confronted roughly more or less five members of CTG under KLG North Abra. The five-minute exchange of gunfire resulted in the neutralization of a male CTG member who has yet to be identified and the recovery of an M16 rifle at the encounter site.

It can be recalled that on October 3, 2023, government troops from the 24th Infantry Battalion were able to neutralize one CTG member and recover one M14 rifle and one M4A1 rifle in the boundary of Sitio Lamunan, Brgy. Gacab, Malibcong, and Brgy. Ableg, Daguioman, Abra responded to information provided by concerned civilians about CTG extortion in that area.

NOLCOM Commander LTGEN FERNYL G. BUCA, PAF, said that the collaboration between locals and authorities in the fight against insurgency in the province of Abra is a positive development.

“The series of clashes in Abra is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the locals and authorities in maintaining peace and security in the province.”

The Commander also commended the citizens of Abra for their courage, vigilance, and willingness in reporting activities and presence of CTG in their communities.

“Reporting CTG activities and presence is also ensuring the safety of your communities, and that sends a strong message to the CTG that their communist ideology is no longer welcome in your communities,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the NOLCOM, AFP continue to call on the remaining members of the CTG, KLG North Abra to lay down their arms, abandon the armed struggle, and settle into a peaceful life with their families as they enjoy the benefits that await them under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP).