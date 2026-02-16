Home>News>Male Mongolian arrested by BI-Intel for suspected espionage activities
Male Mongolian arrested by BI-Intel for suspected espionage activities

Itchie G. Cabayan1
Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene

Intelligence operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a Mongolian national in Iba, Zambales for alleged activities deemed inimical to national security.

BI-Intelligence division (ID) chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. said that the operatives from the BI-ID-Special Response Team, supported by elements of the 69th Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Division of the AFP, conducted a joint operation on February 12 at an aviation school in Brgy. Lipay Dingin, Iba, Zambales, in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Also participating in the operation were the Iba Municipal Police Station, PPO Zambales, CIDG Region 3, RIU 3, PNP Internal Affairs, PRO 3, and government intelligence agencies.

Arrested was Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene, 30, a Mongolian national and graduating pilot student of the said academy. He was arrested after being tagged by BI as an undesirable alien for posing as a risk to public interest and safety.

Manahan said that based on official intelligence information, The alien graduated as a jet fighter pilot, with suspected affiliation to the Chinese government.

During flight exercises, the subject reportedly conducted aerial photography of Iba Airport and the nearby Palauig River area, approximately five nautical miles from the airport.

Meanwhile, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that foreign nationals found to be engaging in activities inconsistent with their visa status, especially those with potential national security implications, will face immediate action.

“The Philippines will not allow its institutions, including civilian training facilities, to be used for activities that may compromise national security. Our immigration laws are clear—foreign nationals must strictly adhere to the conditions of their stay,” she said.

Sandoval said that following his arrest, the subject was transported to the BI Main Office in Manila for booking, medical examination and biometric processing.

He was subsequently transferred to the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility pending deportation proceedings.

