Manila team wins vs San Juan team at first game at MMDA Cup

Mayor Honey Lacuna with (to her right) Vice Mayor Yul Servo and (her left) Councilor Nino dela Cruz and MASCO head Roel de Guzman along with with the members of the Manila Team's basketball match against the San Juan Team where Manila won. Behind Lacuna and Dela Cruz is City Electrician Engineer Randy Sadac, the team's captain ball. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna congratulated the Manila Basketball Teamfor having successfully defeated Makabagong San Juan during the MMDA Cup basketball game at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Tuesday, May 21.

The game between the two cities of Metro Manila ended with a score of 90-77 in favor of Manila.

Rommel Santos, PRb was awarded “best player of the game” having scored 21 points, four rebounds and five assists. The team is headed by Coach Ricky Alcantara and City Electrician Engineer Randy Sadac as the captain ball.

Lacuna lended full moral support for the Manila team as she personally watched the game, accompanied by Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Manila Sports Council (MASCO) head Roel de Guzman, among others.

She and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, who was there also to support his city’s team, exchanged pleasantries before and after the game.

Zamora, himself a former basketball player, immediately went to where Lacuna was seated to extend his congratulations after the Manila Team won the game.

Sadac said that at least 30 teams will be competing in the MMDA Cup and that the Manila Team, whose composition comes from different offices, departments and bureaus, will still have to hurdle eight more games.

The next game of Manila Team will be against the Office of the President which will be held in Marikina on Thursday.