Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed gratitude to Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos, Jr. for having given the city of Manila a new, modern and high-tech fire truck.

Lacuna also thanked Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district) for having initiated efforts that resulted in the said donation, which she said will be given to the San Nicolas Fire Station located in the city’s third district.

“Ito po ay sa pakikipag-ugnayan ng atin pong napakasipag na Congressman Joel Chua na nakipag-usap po kay DILG Usec Juan Victor Llamas and of course kay Sec Benhur, maraming salamat po, napakalaking tulong … we love you Sec. Benhur Abalos!!,” Lacuna said.

Joining Lacuna in receiving the said firetruck was Bureau of Fire Protection-Manila head SSupt. Christine Cula, who also welcomed the donation as a big help for the city which falls under her jurisdiction.

The mayor urged the other Congressmen in the city to try and do the same for their respective districts.

She noted that the donated 1,000 gallon tank fire truck from the DILG comes complete with necessary firefighting equipment and gear.

According to the mayor, it was Chua who made representations with the DILG, citing that the donated firetruck but even 1,000 gallon tank fire truck.

In a related development, Lacuna announced that the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) headed by Arnel Angeles is taking part in an exhibit dubbed, “HANDA Pilipinas: Innovations for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management 2023 (Luzon Leg) na may temang ”Risk Reduction in Mega Cities”.

Said exhibit is a project of the Department of Science and Technology which is being held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from July 27 to 29, 2003.

The MDRRMO, she said, was among those invited to showcase its preparedness and response skills and equipment in times of emergency and calamities.

Angeles said ”The Manila Project” features weather cameras, apparatus for responding to fire and calamities and advance medical equipment such as ZOLL Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator, Resuscitation System and LUF 60, Water Filtration.

The participation of the MDRRMO in the said exhibit also comes as the city ‘s cooperation in the observance of the National Disaster Resilience Month themed, ”BIDANG Pilipino: Building a Stronger Filipino Well-being towards Disaster Resilience,’ Angeles added.